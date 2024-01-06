Consistency yields extraordinary results, says Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance’s Abhishek Gupta

Running for physical well-being, journaling for mental well-being, always looking for new marketing ideas and approaches – these are what keep Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, on the top of his game.

Edited excerpts

The creator economy has taken the world by storm. Which influencers and trends are you following?

Currently, I am loving listening to podcasts. I try every opportunity to listen to my favourites, especially during my morning runs. I’ am amazed by the range of content available through podcasts nowadays – there is something for every genre lover and it is delivered in the most engaging fashion.

Some of my favourites are Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, The Tim Ferris Show, First Principles by The Ken, The BarberShop with Shantanu Deshpande, Business Breakdowns by Colossus, and ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash.

What marketing-related content do you consume in your free time?

When I have time on my hands, I like to read about the marketing campaigns around the world. It’s a wonderful way to understand the thought process behind them. What is even better is that all of this information is easily available on Google and LinkedIn. Currently, I am a bit immersed in understanding the topic of ‘Gen AI’. I spend a part of my leisure time reading about how it is being used in marketing.

When I am not reading or listening to any podcasts, I enjoy spending my time scrolling through the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Apart from consuming news, it’s a great way to discover newer ways of customer interaction because that platform is commonly used by people to voice their grievances about brand experiences. It is interesting to see how brands are responding or attempting to create delight for the customer.

Is there any sport or fitness routine you practice during the week to steal a few minutes of me-time for yourself and keep the momentum going?

I make it a point to keep myself and others encouraged when it comes to health and fitness. With our sedentary lifestyle, it is essential to pick up at least one sport or to adopt a fitness routine. I find running to be incredibly refreshing, so I try to run at least three to four times a week. Off late, I have also added a bit of strength training to my routine.

I also proactively manage my mental fitness, and I find journaling a great resource for that. It’s a good way of collating your day-to-day thoughts and feelings. Journaling gives you the best of both worlds, as it not only helps you sort through the chaos of your mind but also gives you a chance to work on consistent writing.

What does your weekend look like?

My weekends are completely dedicated to my family. We usually try to go out once on weekends. If not, me and my wife love to watch OTT, so we set aside a part of the weekend where we catch up on all our favourite shows.

I try to carve out some “me” time. It is good to connect with yourself and spend some solitary time to unwind. My fitness routine or reading habit automatically, afford me that ‘me’ time.

Share one work hack and one life hack you swear by

A life hack I live by is consistency. I am a firm believer that consistency will always yield results. It is like compound interest – you don’t see the results immediately, but over time the dividends are quite extraordinary.

A work hack I live by is to always try and hire people who are better than you. And once you hire them, don’t second guess their decisions and approach. Don’t micromanage.

What are you watching this weekend?

I am currently rewatching the documentary ‘Inside Job’ on Netflix. I will recommend it to anyone who hasn’t watched it. It is a fairly incisive look at what led to the 2008 financial crisis. I am also watching The Reacher Season 2 and the movie – Dhootha on Prime.

What are you reading? Any recommendations?

While I love reading, I am unhappy with the amount of time I am devoting to it. The purists will be shocked, but I am currently reading two books – ‘Big Billion Startup: The untold Flipkart story’ by Mihir Dalal and ‘Stranger in a strange land’ by Robert A Heninleni. I find it a nice balance to read nonfiction and fiction parallelly. In fact, I have picked up a fiction book after a very long time and am absolutely enjoying it.

A few other books that I will recommend are: ‘I too had a dream,’ an autobiography of Dr. Verghese Kurien (the dairyman of India), ‘Ride of a lifetime; by Bob Igor and ‘Atomic habits’ by James Clear.

A piece of wisdom you would like to share

I have two very simple mantras, that I myself try to put into practice:

- Good execution will always keep you a step ahead.