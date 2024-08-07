Creativeland Asia appoints Poran Malani as Group CEO

Creativeland Asia has announced the appointment of Poran Malani as its Group Chief Executive Officer. Malani will spearhead the group's growth and expansion across its diverse business portfolio.

With a global footprint encompassing India, Europe, Latin America, the United States, and Far East Asia, Malani joins Creativeland Asia after recently stepping down from his role at S4 Capital in February 2024. Prior to his tenure at S4 Capital, he served as a digital transformation consultant for BASF and collaborated with Mahesh Bhupathi's celebrity brand company, Swag Fashions. Malani also co-founded the Fair Fern consultancy with VL Rajesh.

Malani's illustrious career includes a significant nine-year stint at Ogilvy, where he held the position of President for Ogilvy South India and successfully established Bangalore as a global hub for the Lenovo account, in addition to managing other high-profile clients like IBM and SCJ.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the appointment, Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Chairman of Creativeland Asia Group, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Poran to the Creativeland family. His exceptional industry expertise will be instrumental in scaling our operations and delivering exceptional value to our clients across the board."

With offices strategically located across India, London, and affiliate partnerships in Hollywood, Creativeland Asia is poised for significant growth and expansion. Malani will be responsible for overseeing the group's business operations and identifying synergies among its various entities, including its strong presence in publishing, feature films, talent management, and cutting-edge AI-driven Martech solutions.

"Creativeland Asia's position as India's largest independent agency is truly impressive," said Poran Malani. "I am excited to contribute to the group's continued success by building upon its existing strengths and creating new opportunities for brands to connect with consumers. My goal is to further solidify Creativeland Asia's position as a leading entertainment ecosystem and offer unparalleled value to our clients."