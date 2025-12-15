CXO Moves: Exec movements across Meta, Omnicom Media Group, OpenAI and more

Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Aman Jain

Previous: Public Policy Director, Amazon

Present: Head of Public Policy, Meta

Meta India announced the appointment of Aman Jain as its new Head of Public Policy. Jain previously served as Public Policy Director at Amazon.

He succeeds Shivnath Thukral, who left Meta in June to join fintech major PhonePe. Jain is expected to take charge in early 2026 and will report directly to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy for Asia Pacific (APAC).

In his new role, Jain will oversee policy strategy and government engagements for Meta's family of apps--Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Jain’s career spans more than seven years at Google across multiple policy and strategy roles. He also served as an advisor to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports between 2013 and 2014.

Shailja Saraswati Verghese

Previous: Chief Content Officer, Omnicom Media Group

Shailja Verghese, Chief Content Officer at Omnicom Media Group India, has resigned from the company. She has worked across All India Radio, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Discovery Inc, UTV, EY, National Geographic, WPP and Zee5.

Mark Titus

Previous: Vice President, Nippon Paint India

Present: President, Nippon Paint India

Mark Titus, who had been serving as Vice-President at Nippon Paint India, has been elevated to President – Decorative Business.

In this role, Titus will spearhead growth, strategy and execution for the company’s decorative coatings business across India.

With over two decades of experience, Titus has worked across FMCG, beverages, consumer electronics, and paints & coatings. He has worked across Duncans Tea, LG Electronics India, Sony India, The Coca-Cola Company, Videocon Telecommunications, and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

Somasree Bose Awasthi

Previous: Chief Marketing Officer, Marico

Present: Business Unit Head, Milton

Somasree Bose Awasthi, former Chief Marketing Officer at Marico, has joined Milton as Business Unit Head. During her tenure at Marico, Awasthi played an institutional role in strengthening marketing talent, processes, and ways of working, and helped shape a robust innovation pipeline.

She has worked across CavinKare, and Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

Denise Dresser

Previous: Chief Executive Officer, Slack

Present: Chief Revenue Officer, OpenAI

OpenAI has appointed Slack CEO Denise Dresser as its new chief revenue officer. As CRO, Dresser will oversee OpenAI’s global revenue strategy, leading enterprise sales and customer success teams at a time when demand for advanced AI tools continues to surge.

Jeff Williams

Disney has nominated former Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams to join its board as an independent director.

Williams, who retired as Apple’s COO earlier this year, served in the role since 2015 and played a pivotal part in the company’s major product launches and strategic expansions. He was part of the core team that delivered the first iPhone in 2007 and later led the development of the Apple Watch, steering Apple’s push into health, fitness and wearable technology.

Jackie Jantos

Previous: President & CMO, Hinge

Present: CEO, Hinge

Hinge has appointed Jackie Jantos as its new Chief Executive Officer, elevating her from President and Chief Marketing Officer as the dating app moves into its next phase of global expansion and product innovation.

Jantos assumes the top role effective immediately and will continue shaping Hinge’s strategy around fostering meaningful, in-person connections.

She has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, The Coca-Cola Company, Spotify and Dashlane.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 7:22 AM