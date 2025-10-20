CXO Moves: Exec movements across Hyundai Motor India, Protean eGov, Duroflex, Lotte India and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Tarun Garg

Previous: Chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer designate, Hyundai Motor India

The company’s Board of Directors approved a succession plan for its Managing Director, confirming that Unsoo Kim, the current MD, will return to South Korea to take on a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company, effective December 31, 2025.

Succeeding him will be Tarun Garg, who is set to assume the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2026, pending shareholder approval. In the interim, he will serve as MD & CEO designate.

A mechanical engineer and alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Garg began his career in 1994 as a management trainee at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., eventually rising to the position of executive director of marketing by 2019.

Gaurav Ramdev

Previous: Executive vice president - CMO & CGO (CGMO), Protean eGov Technologies

Gaurav Ramdev has stepped down from his position at Protean eGov Technologies. He has worked across Satyam Computers, ITC Limited, Orkla Group, Britannia Industries and Razorpay.

Debabrata Mukherjee

Previous: Managing director, Bata Bangladesh

Present: MD, Havmor Ice Cream – Lotte India

LOTTE India Corporation Ltd. has announced the appointment of Debabrata Mukherjee as Managing Director for its Ice Cream Division - Havmor Ice Cream. In his new role, Mukherjee will lead the strategic direction and business growth of LOTTE India’s ice cream portfolio, steering innovation and expansion for Havmor Ice Cream.

Mukherjee brings with him over three decades of diverse experience across leadership, business strategy, marketing and innovation. Prior to this, he served as the Managing Director and CEO of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd, where he also held the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Jacob George

Previous: Whole time director - growth and strategy, Duroflex

Present: Chairman & Managing Director, Duroflex

Duroflex has elevated Jacob George to chairman and managing director. George, who has been serving as whole-time Director - Growth & Strategy, succeeds Mathew Chandy, who steps down as CMD after a decade of leading the company through a period of transformation and exponential growth.

Ajay Bathija

Previous: Vice President - operations - South West Asia, Coca-Cola India

Present: Chief executive officer, Unibic Foods India

Unibic Foods India has named Ajay Bathija as CEO. Bathija brings over two decades of leadership experience in the FMCG and beverages industry. A seasoned strategist, he has steered several senior leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company for more than 18 years.

Mario Alvisi

Present: Chief Growth Officer – EV, Eicher Motors

On October 13, Eicher Motors announced that Mario Alvisi, Chief Growth Officer – Electric Vehicles, will step down from his position, effective December 31, 2025. Alvisi has been a part of the company's leadership team where he oversaw the development and expansion of its EV portfolio.

Alvisi has also worked across Ducati, Alfa Romeo, and Lift Foils etc.

Rajesh Balachandran

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Muthoot Fincorp

Present: Chief marketing officer, Bhima Jewels

Rajesh Balachandran has been appointed by Bhima Jewels as CMO. He has worked across Aswini Homeo & Ayurvedic Products, G.M. Pens International and Vodafone Idea.