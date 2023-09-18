CXO Moves: Exec movements at Starbucks, FCB Group, Mastercard, Marico, WPP and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Howard Schultz

Previous: Board member, Starbucks

Present: Chairman emeritus, Starbucks

Howard Schultz, former chief executive officer of Starbuck who served on the company board, has decided to retire. Post his retirement, Schultz will become lifelong chairman emeritus, and will hold a role that will bring no official position on the board, hold no voting power, attendance or any other rights.

Schultz is the co-founder of Schultz Family Foundation and emes project llc. His innings at Starbucks began in 1987 as chairman and CEO.

Rajnish Kumar

Previous: Chairman, State Bank of India

Present: Chairman, Mastercard India

Mastercard India has appointed Rajnish Kumar in a new role. Kumar's mandate is to help them navigate the domestic payments landscape. He holds the position of chairman at the board of the fintech company BharatPe. He also chairs the Board of Governors of management institute MDI based in Gurgaon.

Andrew Scott

Present: Executive director, WPP

WPP has made its chief operating officer, Andrew Scott, executive director to the board of WPP, with immediate effect. Scott joined WPP in 1999 as director of corporate development.

Dheeraj Sinha

Previous: Chief executive officer - Leo Burnett, South Asia, Chairman - BBH, India

Present: CEO, FCB Group, India

FCB Group has roped in Dheeraj Sinha in a new role. He has worked with agencies like PSL McCann, McCann Erickson, Euro RSCG, Bates and Grey Group. Storyboard18 was the first to report Sinha's move to FCB. Sinha, who recently quit Leo Burnett, will report to FCB's Global CEO Tyler Turnbull.

Sanjay Mishra

Previous: COO - India and CEO - new business, Marico

Sanjay Mishra has moved on from his position at Marico. He has worked across companies like Dunlop India, Spencers and PepsiCo.

Anuj Rathi

Previous: Senior vice president, revenue and growth, Swiggy

Present: Chief product and marketing officer, Jupiter

Jupiter has appointed Anuj Rathi in a new role. He will lead product, design, growth and marketing functions of Jupiter.

Mayank Mathur

Previous: Senior general manager - brand & integrated marketing communications (Apollo growth and revenue team)

Present: Senior vice president - marketing, Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare has appointed Mayank Mathur in a new position. He has been a part of companies like ITC Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement, Airtel and SRL Diagnostics.

Arjun Paramhans

Previous: Senior client solutions manager, VerSe Innovation

Present: Lead - influencer management, AnyTag, AnyMind Group

AnyMind Group has appointed Arjun Paramhans as India director, strategy and influencer management for AnyTag, the influencer marketing platform.

Paramhans brings with him over 13 years of experience as a marketer, having worked across startups, digital agencies and broadcast media giants such as Dentsu Webchutney, BIG FM and Viacom18.

Ashish Mishra

Previous: Senior vice president - offline and international business, Honasa Consumer

Present: Co-founder and chief business officer, Clensta

Clensta has roped in Ashish Mishra in a new role. He has worked across companies like Tata Teleservices, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications, Medicom MTD and VLCC.

Raj Nayak

Previous: Chief operating officer, Viacom18

Present: Advisory board, YAAP

YAAP has roped in Raj Nayak to its advisory board. Nayak will play a pivotal role in guiding YAAP's strategic initiatives for growth and expansion across regions. Nayak has held leadership positions in companies including Star TV and NDTV.

Apurv Gupta and Chandan Roy

Apurv Gupta and Chandan Roy have joined the Capri Sports team as senior vice president - contact sports and vice-president, marketing respectively. He will manage the operations of the Capri Sports’ Bengal Warriors and Rajasthan Warriors with an objective to build their equity.

He will create brand and fan engagement plans for the Capri Sports teams - UP Warriorz, Bengal Warriors, Sharjah Warriors and Rajasthan Warriors.

Ankur Bora

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Eagles Academy For Personality Development

Present: Senior vice president – business development and client servicing, Red Bangle

Red Bangle has appointed Ankur Bora in a new role. Bora has worked across firms like Everest Brand Solutions, McCann Erickson, Cheil Worldwide, ADK, Leo Burnett, The Coca-Cola Company and dentsu mcgarrybowen.