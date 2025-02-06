Deepinder Goyal on Zomato’s name change: Eternal is a powerful name… scares me to my core

Zomato Ltd., now poised to be one of the top thirty listed companies on the BSE Sensex, announced a major transformation. On December 23rd, the company entered the prestigious index, coinciding with the seventeen-year anniversary of the very first line of code written for Zomato's precursor, Foodiebay, back in 2007.

Founder Deepinder Goyal views the moment not just as a business achievement but as a testament to the power of perseverance and purpose.

"It's a moment of immense pride, but also one that brings with it a heightened sense of responsibility — towards the people we serve, the people who build with us, and the country we live in," Goyal shared in a message to employees and investors.

For Goyal, the rise of Zomato has been less about wealth accumulation and more about creating meaningful impact, he said. Starting as a humble project of uploading takeaway menus to a website, Zomato grew into a global player in the food-tech industry — serving millions of users while employing thousands of delivery partners and restaurant owners.

Reflecting on Zomato's journey, Goyal highlights the unanticipated success, one that started with a simple desire to serve rather than generate profits. The company has not only created millions of direct and indirect jobs but has played a significant role in elevating the livelihoods of its partners, he emphasizes. "A lot of them tell me that they are now able to send their kids to better school, and are able to keep them in those schools, which was sometimes not possible earlier," Goyal adds.

With this growth and success, Zomato's transformation now extends beyond its services and impact. The company has decided to officially rebrand to Eternal Ltd., reflecting its ambitions for the future.

This name change, which has been approved by the Board, marks the beginning of a new chapter. According to Goyal, Eternal represents a powerful and humbling commitment to lasting success.

He said, "Eternal is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core. It is a tall order to live up to. Because ‘Eternal’ carries both a promise and a paradox. True permanence isn’t built on bold claims of invincibility or the swagger of success. It is forged in the quiet understanding that our immortality stems from our mortality — because the day we think we will last forever simply because we declare it, we begin our end."

The rebranding comes at a time when Zomato is expanding its business portfolio with Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure becoming key players under the Eternal umbrella.