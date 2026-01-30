WeWork India Hyderabad News: to Add 3,300 Desks in Hyderabad With Rs 100 Crore Investment

Earlier this week, WeWork India said it plans to add around 10,000 desks through sales during the October–December 2025 quarter.

Co-working firm WeWork India Management Ltd on January 29 said it has entered into a lease deed to expand its operational capacity in Hyderabad by around 3,300 desks, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. The capacity addition is expected to be completed by June 2026.

The company currently operates 1,21,638 desks, with utilisation levels at 83.9%. The Hyderabad expansion will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals, involving an estimated investment of ₹100 crore. The additional capacity is aimed at meeting rising demand and supporting WeWork India’s broader business growth plans.

Earlier this week, WeWork India said it plans to add around 10,000 desks through sales during the October–December 2025 quarter, marking one of its strongest quarterly additions to date, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Karan Virwani informed.

Virwani stated that year-to-date desk sales are nearly 40% higher compared with the previous year. He said the company currently operates about 121,000 seats across 8.2 million square feet and expects to reach close to 130,000 seats by the end of the current financial year.

Looking ahead, WeWork India expects capacity expansion to continue at a similar pace. Virwani said the company is likely to add between 25,000 and 30,000 seats in the 2026–27 financial year, supported by recent enterprise deals and the continued expansion of its branded flexible office portfolio. He added that capacity additions have been running at roughly 20% and are expected to remain at that level going forward.

First Published on January 30, 2026, 11:24:31 IST