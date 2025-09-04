'No decisions have been made': Dentsu CEO breaks silence on international business sale speculation

ADVERTISEMENT
Hiroshi Igarashi, President & Global CEO of Dentsu Group, has addressed speculation following recent media reports about the company's international operations.
In a statement, Igarashi clarified that no official announcements have been made by the company. He emphasized that Dentsu is currently focused on rebuilding the foundation of its international business while conducting a re-evaluation of underperforming business.
"At the same time, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to enhance corporate value, but no decision has been made at this time," he said in the statement.
He further assured that if any developments arise requiring disclosure, the company will make an announcement "in a timely and appropriate manner."
The official statement comes amid growing speculation by media reports suggesting that the agency is considering selling its international business - a potential move that could signal a retreat from its long-held ambition to compete with major global advertising groups.