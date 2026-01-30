Bengaluru entrepreneur uses AI assistant to automate Swiggy food and grocery orders

A Bengaluru-based startup co-founder has drawn widespread attention online after demonstrating how an artificial intelligence assistant can be used to automate routine food and grocery orders on Swiggy, reducing the need for repeated manual inputs.

Neil Agarwal, co-founder of Refix Analytics, informed on X that he had integrated the food delivery platform with an AI assistant called Clawdbot to manage everyday ordering tasks. He stated that the system now understands his daily schedule, places a chai order automatically at 5 pm, builds grocery carts based on meals he plans to cook, and suggests dinner options aligned with his cravings.

connected @Swiggy to clawdbot and automated my biggest headache!



now it knows my schedule



- chai delivered to my door at 5pm

- auto builds carts and orders groceries for meals i cook

- dinner recommendations based on what I'm craving



setup takes ~ 1 minute



just ask clawdbot… pic.twitter.com/sgCJxFcSyx — Neil Agarwal (@regalstreak) January 28, 2026

Agarwal said the setup process takes about a minute, adding that users only need to ask Clawdbot to activate a Swiggy skill he has published, after which the system runs autonomously.

Screenshots shared alongside the post showed the assistant generating a detailed order summary before execution, including itemised pricing, delivery charges, taxes and the final payable amount. In the example provided, the total order value stood at Rs 160, with cash on delivery selected. The assistant also flagged that cancellation would not be possible once the order was placed and sought explicit user confirmation before proceeding. Following approval, the assistant completed the transaction and displayed an order confirmation message.

The post triggered mixed reactions from social media users. Several welcomed it as a practical everyday use case for artificial intelligence, with one user stating that this was the kind of task they wanted AI to handle by solving day-to-day problems and household chores.

Others raised concerns about spending behaviour, with one user noting that automation could remove the friction that helps keep expenses in check, while another commented that although the system appeared efficient, it could lead to higher Swiggy bills due to more frequent ordering.

First Published on January 30, 2026, 12:33:18 IST