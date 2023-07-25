Disney+Hotstar appoints Neha Sharma Katyal as director of agency sales

Disney+Hotstar has appointed Neha Sharma Katyal as director of agency sales. Previously, she was the director of sales at Spotify where she spent over six months. She announced her move via LinkedIn.

“My role as Director of Agency Sales is an exciting & evolving opportunity to contribute & develop the agency business while driving impact across massive sports & entertainment content. I'm particularly excited about working on the upcoming slate of Sports content from Asia cup , World Cup, Premier League & more,” read the LinkedIn post.

This is her second stint with Disney+Hotstar and Disney Star where she worked from 2014 to 2018. ​