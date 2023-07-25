comScore

Disney+Hotstar appoints Neha Sharma Katyal as director of agency sales

Neha Sharma Katyal, who has 15 years of experience, was previously employed with Spotify as director of sales.

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2023 9:16 AM
Disney+Hotstar has appointed Neha Sharma Katyal as director of agency sales. Previously, she was the director of sales at Spotify where she spent over six months. She announced her move via LinkedIn.

“My role as Director of Agency Sales is an exciting & evolving opportunity to contribute & develop the agency business while driving impact across massive sports & entertainment content. I'm particularly excited about working on the upcoming slate of Sports content from Asia cup , World Cup, Premier League & more,” read the LinkedIn post.

This is her second stint with Disney+Hotstar and Disney Star where she worked from 2014 to 2018. ​

Katyal comes with an experience of 15 years having started her career at Network18. She then moved to BBC Worldwide as West Sales Head. She has also worked with Twitter as a senior client partner, and her last position at the company was as the business head of India operations.


First Published on Jul 25, 2023 9:16 AM

