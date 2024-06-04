Duroflex appoints Ullas Vijay and Sudhanshu Krishna as CMO and CSO

Duroflex, a brand in the sleep solutions category, is proud to announce the appointment of Ullas Vijay as Chief Marketing Officer and Sudhanshu Krishna as Chief Sales Officer – Consumer Business. This move is part of Duroflex's ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position.

Vijay, who joins as the CMO, will be taking the reins of Duroflex's marketing. With over 16 years of experience managing brands across lifestyle, fashion, sports, and FMCG categories, Ullas has a proven record of accelerating market share and building strong brands. In his last role as head category & communication at Bata India, he has excelled in identifying market gaps, leveraging consumer insights and ensuring product-brand alignment.

Speaking about his appointment, Vijay said, “I’m delighted to join Duroflex, a company renowned for its pioneering innovations in the sleep solutions industry for over six decades. I look forward to driving growth and strengthening our relationships with our customers. By focusing on innovation, and enhancing customer experience at every touchpoint, I hope to make Duroflex the most loved sleep solutions brand.”

Krishna, who joins Duroflex as the CSO, will be leading the sales function for the consumer business of the organization. Prior to Duroflex, Krishna was with Eureka Forbes as Vice President and CoE Head of Direct Sales. With over 18 years of experience, he has steered many prominent brands to success. Beyond his leadership in sales and business, Krishna brings strategic thinking, analytical acumen and a talent for driving organizational change. His unique leadership style presents an opportunity for optimizing resources, refining sales processes and enhancing overall company performance.

Commenting on this new role, Krishna said, “I’m delighted to join Duroflex, a brand which is committed to quality and innovation in the sleep solutions industry and has earned immense trust from its consumers. With Duroflex, I hope to set a standard for excellence in the industry through superior solutions. I look forward to building strong relationships with our channel partners and continuously improving our skills to deliver exceptional results and drive profitable business growth."