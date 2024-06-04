            

      Mindshare's Neelav Bose joins Publicis Groupe's Zenith as chief strategy officer

      Previously, Neelav Bose led Mindshare as vice president - client leadership: head Mindshare East and lead multi-category clients, North.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 4, 2024 1:15 PM
      Bose began his career at Nestle as sales officer, and went on to work across Barista Coffee Company.

      Neelav Bose, who led Mindshare as vice president - client leadership: head Mindshare East and lead multi-category clients, North, has joined Publicis Groupe's Zenith as chief strategy officer.

      As the principal partner - client leadership South Asia, GSK at Mindshare, Bose led a large team of professionals to deliver commitments made to clients and maintain best client agency relationship. He delivered overall and brand-wise annual media strategy.

      He provided strategic inputs commensurate with changing media trends and was responsible for delivering revenue target for the organisation.


