Mindshare's Neelav Bose joins Publicis Groupe's Zenith as chief strategy officer

Neelav Bose, who led Mindshare as vice president - client leadership: head Mindshare East and lead multi-category clients, North, has joined Publicis Groupe's Zenith as chief strategy officer.
Bose began his career at Nestle as sales officer, and went on to work across Barista Coffee Company.
As the principal partner - client leadership South Asia, GSK at Mindshare, Bose led a large team of professionals to deliver commitments made to clients and maintain best client agency relationship. He delivered overall and brand-wise annual media strategy.
He provided strategic inputs commensurate with changing media trends and was responsible for delivering revenue target for the organisation.