Epigamia promotes Rahul Jain to CEO

Rohan Mirchandani and Ankur Goel also get new roles.

By  Storyboard18Dec 7, 2023 12:41 PM
Epigamia has promoted Rahul Jain, co-founder and COO, to the role of CEO. Rohan Mirchandani, who was earlier co-founder and CEO, and has now moved into the role of executive chairman. Ankur Goel, the founding member of Epigamia, who has been overseeing the company's supply chain and business intelligence functions, is elevated to the post of COO.

In the new role, Jain will be spearheading the company’s overall business and creating a unique proposition in the FMCG space, developing strategies to stay competitive, identifying new opportunities, and fostering innovation.

“We are happy to have Rahul as our CEO whose strategic business acumen and dedication to Epigamia’s values make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Mirchandani.

An IIT Bombay and ISB Hyderabad alumnus, Jain began his career in finance, working for Deutsche Bank’s Credit Structuring team. Post his MBA, he successfully launched Doctor Moo – a 100% organic milk brand. Later on, he partnered with Mirchandani to launch Epigamia.

On his new role, Jain said, “I am humbled by this new opportunity and look forward to a journey that is fueled by innovation and our team's collective passion. I envision a path in which every decision reflects our commitment to quality and our desire to lead change. Together, we will redefine the consumer product landscape and build a legacy that makes Epigamia the ultimate choice among its consumers."


