Epigamia promotes Rahul Jain to CEO

Epigamia has promoted Rahul Jain, co-founder and COO, to the role of CEO. Rohan Mirchandani, who was earlier co-founder and CEO, and has now moved into the role of executive chairman. Ankur Goel, the founding member of Epigamia, who has been overseeing the company's supply chain and business intelligence functions, is elevated to the post of COO.

In the new role, Jain will be spearheading the company’s overall business and creating a unique proposition in the FMCG space, developing strategies to stay competitive, identifying new opportunities, and fostering innovation.

“We are happy to have Rahul as our CEO whose strategic business acumen and dedication to Epigamia’s values make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Mirchandani.

An IIT Bombay and ISB Hyderabad alumnus, Jain began his career in finance, working for Deutsche Bank’s Credit Structuring team. Post his MBA, he successfully launched Doctor Moo – a 100% organic milk brand. Later on, he partnered with Mirchandani to launch Epigamia.