JioCinema appoints YouTube India's Head Ishan Chatterjee as Chief Business Officer

JioCinema, India's leading digital entertainment platform, has appointed Ishan Chatterjee as its new Chief Business Officer, as per reports.
Chatterjee's appointment highlights JioCinema's focus on evolving into a tech-driven company, offering innovative and seamless digital experiences for its expanding user base.
In his new role, Chatterjee will lead JioCinema's monetisation strategies, including revenue generation from its sports offerings and growth opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses.
With over two decades of industry experience, Chatterjee joins JioCinema after serving as the Managing Director at YouTube India, where he played a pivotal role in the platform's strategic growth. His career also boasts stints at global giants like Google, McKinsey, and Hindustan Unilever. Chatterjee is an alumnus of The Wharton School and St. Stephen's College, Delhi.
At JioCinema, Chatterjee will collaborate closely with Kiran Mani and other key leadership figures.