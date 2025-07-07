Who is Ishan Chatterjee- new CEO of JioStar Sports?

With over 20 years of experience across business and revenue roles, Ishan Chatterjee, currently serving as Chief Business Officer – Sports Revenue, SMB & Creator at JioStar, is set to succeed Sanjog Gupta as CEO of Sports, JioStar. Storyboard18 was the first to report the leadership shuffle.

In his current role, Chatterjee leads the overall monetization strategy and revenue growth for JioHotstar. He oversees key business areas such as sports and small and medium businesses, while also driving the growth of JioStar’s creator ecosystem - building a new revenue stream and transforming the platform into a vibrant hub for content and commerce.

Chatterjee brings deep expertise in scaling digital platforms and driving strategic growth. Before joining JioStar, he served as Managing Director of YouTube India, where he played a key role in expanding the platform’s reach and influence. Over his 13-year tenure at Google, he held several leadership roles across EMEA and APAC, contributing to the company’s growth across multiple international markets.

Early Years

Chatterjee brings with him a distinguished and diverse career spanning two decades across top-tier FMCG, consulting, and global tech firms.

He began his professional journey in 2003 at Hindustan Unilever Limited as an Area Sales and Customer Manager for the Home and Personal Care division. His performance and strategic acumen saw him rise swiftly within the organization, he was elevated to the role of Regional Brand Manager, Skin, in 2005. In this capacity, he led key marketing initiatives and brand strategies until 2007, earning recognition for his business leadership early in his career.

In 2009, Chatterjee made a strategic move to London to join McKinsey & Company, the globally renowned management consulting firm. He initially came on board as an Associate and, within a short span, rose to the position of Engagement Manager in 2011.

Chatterjee's next career leap brought him into the world of big tech when he joined Google India in 2011 as Industry Head, Top Accounts for the FMCG vertical. His success led to a series of rapid promotions—first to Regional Client Leader for EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), then to Global Client Leader in 2015, and subsequently to Director, Global Client and Agency Solutions in 2016. These roles placed him at the forefront of Google's global advertising partnerships, where he played an integral part in shaping client strategies and scaling digital ecosystems for leading global brands.

In 2016, Chatterjee transitioned within Google to its digital content platform arm, joining Google Play in London as part of the product leadership team.

After nearly two years, he moved to YouTube in 2018 as Director, YouTube Product Partnerships for APAC Emerging Markets, based out of Singapore. His deep understanding of regional markets and platform growth strategies propelled him further—he was promoted to Director, Product Partnerships, APAC in 2020 and later to Managing Director, Product Partnerships, APAC in 2021.

In 2022, Chatterjee assumed the role of Managing Director, YouTube India, where he spearheaded the platform’s growth across content, creator economy, and monetization, positioning YouTube as a central pillar in India’s digital ecosystem.

In September 2024, Chatterjee joined JioStar Sports India Private Limited (SIPL) as Chief Business Officer - Sports Revenue, SMB & Creators. In this role, he was tasked with driving revenue growth across emerging verticals and establishing strategic partnerships to scale JioStar’s sports and digital initiatives.

Academic Background