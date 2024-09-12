Fiona Gordon promoted to Global CEO of Advertising of Ogilvy

Fiona Gordon has been promoted to Global CEO of Advertising of Ogilvy. In her new role, Gordon will be responsible for ensuring the creative network’s advertising, brand, and content capabilities are constantly adapting to meet the demands clients face in today's dynamic marketing landscape.
Gordon will report to Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, and join the agency’s Global Executive Committee. She has served as CEO of Ogilvy UK since 2021 and has led a resurgence for the agency in the market. In 2024, Ogilvy UK ranked as #1 creative agency in the UK on WARC's 2024 Creative 100 list, the definitive benchmark for creative success.
Bulchandani said, “Fiona is a proven champion of creativity, trusted partner to many of our top clients, and passionate steward of the founder culture that makes Ogilvy shine. She leads with both her head and her heart, inspiring those around her with her vision and her unwavering belief in the power of the talent she works with. That is what has propelled Ogilvy UK forward during her tenure as CEO, and now I’m thrilled that our global network will benefit from her leadership as she steps into this role.”
Gordon added, “I'm invigorated by the boundless potential of creativity to not only propel businesses forward but to leave an indelible mark on culture. Collaborating more closely with Dev, Liz, and Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council to harness our network’s collective creative brilliance on behalf of our clients is a tremendous opportunity to create work that drives real impact in today’s ever evolving landscape."