From Deewar to Dhoom Machale: Zohran Mamdani’s campaign was an Indian cultural blockbuster in politics

Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign wasn’t just a political win — it was an Indian cultural masterclass in storytelling, strategy, and social connection. His historic victory as New York City’s first South Asian mayor was built not merely on policy but on pop culture — particularly Bollywood — transforming his campaign into a vibrant celebration of identity, inclusivity, and immigrant confidence.
The son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran’s campaign turned Indian cinematic nostalgia into political currency. In place of dull slogans, his team deployed viral cultural cues — from Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Deewar line “Aaj mere paas buildingein hain…” to Zohran’s charming reply, arms wide in Shah Rukh Khan style, “Mere paas aap hain” (“I have you — the people”).
It wasn’t parody — it was poetry. His references to “Roti, Kapda aur Makaan” (food, clothing, shelter) framed New York’s affordability crisis in words familiar to immigrant households. Videos were crafted in Hindi, Urdu, and Spanish, mirroring the linguistic mosaic of Queens and Brooklyn — neighbourhoods like Richmond Hill and Kensington where South Asian languages are spoken daily.
Mamdani’s campaign strategy — steeped in rhythm, film, and heart — built instant cultural trust. It felt less like a political pitch and more like a conversation at home.
Mamdani ended his speech with Dhoom Machale ???????? pic.twitter.com/21TBjSbk26— L (@rebrandthisshi) November 5, 2025
When victory arrived, it came with a cinematic flourish. Mamdani quoted Jawaharlal Nehru’s “Tryst with Destiny” speech in his address before walking off the stage to the thundering beat of “Dhoom Machale” from the 2004 film Dhoom. The moment went viral — both as a nod to his heritage and as a defining example of how cultural fluency can shape modern politics.
At its core, Mamdani’s campaign decoded what many miss: authenticity isn’t about slogans — it’s about speaking people’s language, literally and emotionally. With a wink to Indian pop culture and a message of solidarity, Zohran Mamdani didn’t just win votes — he won hearts across continents.
His slogan said it all: “Aapka Time Aagaya” — your time has come.