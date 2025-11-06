Zohran Mamdani quotes Nehru in victory speech after historic win in New York City Mayoral race

ADVERTISEMENT
Newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrated his historic victory by invoking the words of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, during his victory speech on Tuesday night (4 November). Addressing an elated crowd at his campaign headquarters in Brooklyn, Mamdani drew parallels between India’s independence in 1947 and New York’s political transformation, quoting from Nehru’s iconic “Tryst with Destiny” address.
He said he was reminded of Nehru’s words about stepping “from the old to the new,” and explained that this moment marked a similar turning point for New York, a shift demanding courage, clarity and vision over complacency and excuses. Nehru’s original speech, delivered at midnight on 14 August 1947, marked India’s transition from British colonial rule to independence — a moment Mamdani used to symbolise his campaign’s message of renewal.
Mamdani, the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, made history by becoming New York City’s youngest mayor, as well as the first Muslim and South Asian immigrant to hold the position. He defeated former state governor Andrew Cuomo in a closely watched contest that many viewed as a test of the Democratic Party’s future direction. Mamdani secured 50.4% of the vote, while Cuomo trailed at 41.3%.
The atmosphere at his headquarters was electric as supporters waited for the results to be confirmed. When Mamdani finally took the stage, he framed his win as a triumph for ordinary New Yorkers rather than the political elite. He revealed that for too long, working-class citizens had been told that power belonged to the wealthy and well-connected, and that this election proved otherwise. He described the victory as a collective moment of empowerment, declaring that after years of being sidelined, the people of New York had dared to reach for something greater and had finally claimed it — a future now firmly in their hands.