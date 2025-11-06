Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty face-off in a maths challenge

ADVERTISEMENT
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty recently went head-to-head in a light-hearted mathematics competition, with footage of the event now gaining traction on Instagram. The challenge formed part of a campaign to promote The Richmond Project, the couple’s charity focused on improving numeracy skills across the United Kingdom.
The format of the contest was straightforward: both participants were given a buzzer, while a volunteer read out a series of maths questions of varying levels of difficulty. Whoever knew the correct answer had to buzz in first.
The opening round featured relatively simple questions, including “Simplify the fraction 12 over 18” and “What are the prime factors of 40.” Rishi Sunak, who has long championed maths education, managed to respond to several questions more quickly than his wife. At one point, he remarked that his speed might have something to do with helping his children with their maths homework.
As the contest progressed, the couple tackled a worksheet of more advanced problems. Sunak was first to solve the opening question, but Murty was quick to strike back, answering the second in record time.
The competition, though friendly, underscored the couple’s shared enthusiasm for numeracy and their ongoing efforts through The Richmond Project to encourage stronger maths skills among students across the UK.