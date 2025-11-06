PM Modi meets Indian Women’s Cricket Team, congratulates on historic World Cup triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the victorious Indian women’s cricket team at his residence on Wednesday (5 November 2025), congratulating the players for their “remarkable resilience and comeback” during the recently concluded Women’s World Cup.
The Prime Minister praised the team for overcoming early challenges in the tournament, noting how they had faced heavy criticism and social media trolling following three consecutive defeats in the group stage. He commended their mental strength and unity in turning the campaign around to ultimately lift the 50-over World Cup — a historic first for Indian women’s cricket.
“Your journey reflects true grit and belief,” Modi reportedly told the players, acknowledging their composure and determination under pressure, as per a report by PTI.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, reflecting on the team’s earlier meeting with the Prime Minister after the 2017 World Cup, said, that back then, they came without a trophy. This time, they were proud to bring one home. Hopefully, they will continue achieving success and have more such meetings in the future.
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana described the Prime Minister’s encouragement as a major morale booster for the squad. She said that his words of appreciation mean a lot to us. They motivate the team to push harder for even greater achievements.
The Harmanpreet-led side arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, two days after scripting a defining moment for Indian cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at Navi Mumbai. The victory marked India’s first-ever global title in women’s cricket, sparking celebrations across the country.