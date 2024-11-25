            

Flipkart elevates Viveka Sra to Director - Brand Marketing

Viveka Sra previously led Flipkart as associate director - brand marketing.

By  Storyboard18Nov 25, 2024 5:19 PM
Viveka Sra began her career at Oracle and went on to work at Hindustan Unilever.

Viveka Sra, who led Flipkart as associate director - brand marketing, has been elevated to the position of director - brand marketing.

Sra began her career at Oracle and went on to work at Hindustan Unilever.

In her previous role at Flipkart, Sra led multiple integrated brand campaigns (ATL, Digital, BTL, on platform) for Flipkart delivering sustainable platform traffic growth and establishing brand positioning.

She led brand activations across multiple media platforms - Print, OOH, digital resulting in brand love and significant earned media. She unlocked new growth opportunities and white spaces for the brand, delivering higher than platform growth, especially through regional campaigns.

She led brand marketing for new launches – UPI, VIP through clutter breaking campaigns leading to new customer acquisition. Sra led end to end new brand launch - Flipkart Minutes - brand design, positioning, playbook, integrated brand launch campaign and multiple innovations to sustain TOM.

She led marketing for the marquee event of Flipkart - Big Billion Days. She revamped the brand social persona– always on engagement on brand handles and establishing brand tonality.


First Published on Nov 25, 2024 5:19 PM

