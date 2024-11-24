Apurva Sircar quits Bandhan Bank as SVP and marketing head; set to join "a legend" next

Bandhan Bank's senior vice president and head of marketing Apurva Sircar has quit the firm. Sircar has over two decades of experience in various industries like consumer durables, FMCG and financial services. He's spent over over seven years with Bandhan Bank. Without revealing much about his next move, Sircar said that he is set "to join a legend to run his businesses to create real impact on ground."

Sircar shared in a farewell note, "November 13, 2017. I entered a small commercial building, the head office of a hungry-to-grow organisation in a city that is perceived to be not-so-professional. Stepping into that office, changed my life, in more ways than one. And today, stepping out of another head office of the same organisation, has been tougher than I thought. Yet, one’s got to do what one’s got to do."

This is not a seven-year itch, he said, "This is just life calling out to me to leap out of my comfort zone and try something new, something exciting and something risky. I don’t fully know what lies ahead of me in my professional life, but I know that for the first time in over two decades, I have the opportunity to truly create an organisation that I would love to work in, using my entire experience of two decades – implementing things that I have liked over the years and eliminating those that I think should not have existed."

About his greatest achievement in Bandhan Bank, Sircar highlighted the opportunity he got "to meaningfully contribute to building a brand that was built on a solid foundation of ‘purpose’."

Bandhan was founded in 2001 by microfinance veteran, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as a not-for-profit enterprise, with a goal of financial inclusion. He led its transformation into a non-banking financial company and finally a universal bank in 2015.