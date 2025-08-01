Former Reckitt Chairman Chander Mohan Sethi dies

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Reckitt Benckiser (now Reckitt) chairman and managing director Chander Mohan Sethi passed away on July 30th.
Sethi, who played a pivotal role in expanding Reckitt's footprint in India, was credited with transforming Reckitt Benckiser India by scaling it beyond its flagship product Dettol. Under Sethi's leadership, Reckitt Benckiser built a strong foothold in household and personal care segments through brands such as Harpic, Vanish, Lizol and Mortein.
Sethi began his career in the sales function and then climbed up the ladder as the MD for Nigeria and West Africa. Then, he became Reckitt's head, South Asia and ASEAN. He spent his last two years in a global role at Reckitt's headquarters in London, stated a media report.
For the last four years, Sethi was the chairman of Brillon Consumer Products, which was formerly known as SC Johnson India. Brillon's brand portfolio consists of All Out, Baygon, Kiwi, Glade, and Mr. Muscle.
In April, Reckitt reported robust growth in the Indian market. According to Reckitt's Q1 earnings data, the company posted single-digit growth in India, driven by strength in dental and Harpic. Besides, Reckitt witnessed some really strong volume growth in germ protection and intimate wellness spaces.
The company has expected sustained strong volume growth in India and other emerging markets in the upcoming quarters.
Chris Licht, CEO of Reckitt said, "Our businesses have very good momentum. We are launching a lot of successful innovation into the market and we’re scaling other innovation platforms. And so we absolutely expect that to continue. Now, of course, these economies may also not be immune to any shocks that could roll through the global economy. But as we sit here today, we fully expect sustained strong volume growth in China and India and in other emerging markets as we go through this year".