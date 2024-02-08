comScore

Brand Makers

Fox Corp reports 20 percent decline in ad revenue

Ad revenue for the company fell to $2 billion in the second quarter ended December 31. Company blames low political ad spending.

By  Storyboard18Feb 8, 2024 3:56 PM
Fox Corp reports 20 percent decline in ad revenue
Quarterly revenue clocked by Fox stood at $4.23 billion, compared with estimates of $4.20 billion, according to LSEG data. (Representative Image: Jorge Salvador via Unsplash)

Fox Corp disclosed a 20 percent decline in advertising revenue on Wednesday, attributing it to reduced political ad spending. The uncertainty surrounding future ad spending and the outlook for sports programming contributed to a roughly 6 percent drop in the company's shares reported Reuters.

In a bid to make the most of the sports IPs that belong to the house which included broadcasting the Super Bowl last year, Fox Corp, Walt Disney's ESPN and Warner Bros Discovery are all set to launch a new combined sports streamer in 2024. The platform will be targeted to capture the younger audiences on connected TV.

The new streaming service will combine 14 linear networks and is expected to be priced at above $40 per month.

Coming back to financials, Fox Corp ad revenue fell to $2 billion in the second quarter ended December 31, although surpassing analysts’ estimates by a marginal $1.96 billion.

Quarterly revenue clocked by Fox stood at $4.23 billion, compared with estimates of $4.20 billion, according to LSEG data.


Tags
First Published on Feb 8, 2024 3:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

RPSG Lifestyle Media to launch the US's The Hollywood Reporter in India; Chairperson Avarna Jain shares plans

RPSG Lifestyle Media to launch the US's The Hollywood Reporter in India; Chairperson Avarna Jain shares plans

Brand Makers

Pincode appoints Swiggy’s Sneha John as director - brand

Pincode appoints Swiggy’s Sneha John as director - brand

Brand Makers

Deepak Jain steps down as Ather Energy’s chief financial officer; Sohil Parekh to succeed

Deepak Jain steps down as Ather Energy’s chief financial officer; Sohil Parekh to succeed

Brand Makers

Creative agency TBWA wins creative mandate of Air India Express: Reports

Creative agency TBWA wins creative mandate of Air India Express: Reports

Brand Makers

Spice Money bolsters leadership team

Spice Money bolsters leadership team

Brand Makers

Dhruvank Vaidya to head Music and Podcasts at Spotify India

Dhruvank Vaidya to head Music and Podcasts at Spotify India

Brand Makers

HUL’s Kartik Chandrasekhar quits; HUL top level rejig

HUL’s Kartik Chandrasekhar quits; HUL top level rejig