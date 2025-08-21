Shreyas Iyer's off-field empire: Net worth, brand endorsements, and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Shreyas Iyer, a stylish Mumbai-born middle-order batter and IPL-winning captain, has evolved from breakout talent to marquee leader in franchise cricket.
He led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and, in 2025, led Punjab Kings to their first-ever IPL final since 2014. By mid 2025, Iyer was the face of fresh leadership narratives in the league - the kind of on-field relevance that typically unlocks off-field value for Indian cricketers.
Net worth snapshot
According to recent media reports, Iyer's net worth sits in the Rs 65-70 crore range as of 2025, with some estimates stretching up to Rs 85 crore depending on valuation methods.
His wealth stems from a combination of IPL salaries, international match fees, luxury assets like his sea-facing Mumbai apartment, and a growing endorsement roster.
This places him comfortably in the mid-tier among India's cricketing stars, with significant headroom for growth as new sponsorship categories come into play.
A market swinging his way
Independent valuation studies show the overall pie for celebrity brands in India keeps expanding: Kroll's 2023 Celebrity Brand Valuation pegged the combined brand value of the top 25 at $1.9 billion, up 15.5% year-on-year - with athletes continuing to dominate.
While Iyer isn't individually ranked in that top cohort yet, the report highlights how sport-led celebrity equity has deepened in India, setting context for cricketers like him to accelerate.
Endorsements: Iyer's Diverse Roster
Iyer's portfolio blends performance, lifestyle, grooming, and finance - a mix that reduces category concentration risk and signals broad appeal to young urban consumers.
- CEAT - Long-running bat endorsement; also featured in CEAT's SUV tyres TVC (2023).
- Red Bull - Featured alongside Shubman Gill in the 'Play With the Stars' campaign (2023).
- Myprotein - Brand ambassador since 2021.
- AMFI (Mutual Funds Sahi Hai) - Onboarded in 2020 as part of a national investor-education push.
- boAt - Part of the audio brand's athlete-creator slate.
- InCred Group - Featured in a 2025 finance campaign.
Top recent ads and why they worked
- CEAT SUV Tyres (2023): Leveraged cricket camaraderie with Iyer’s calm persona.
- Gillette “Play With The Stars” (2023): Tied fandom to purchase intent, making Iyer relatable.
- InCred brand film (2025): Positioned him as trustworthy in the finance sector.
What the money could look like
With a net worth hovering around ₹65 crore, Iyer sits in a comfortable mid-tier among Indian cricket stars.
A continued tack onto high-impact categories—like beverages, wearables, and financial services—paired with on-field excellence, could propel both his endorsement fees and net worth upward.
If performance and visibility are sustained, crossing into the ₹100 crore net worth bracket in the coming years seems within reach.
Why brands are betting on "Brand Iyer"
- Leadership equity: IPL captaincies with title-winning credentials significantly enhance brand salience.
- Lifestyle signalling: His real estate and luxury assets broadcast aspirational lifestyle alignment for brands.
- Diverse reach: Endorsements across fitness, fashion, finance, and tech align with evolving Indian consumer touchpoints.
- Expanding celebrity economy: With celebrity endorsement markets growing double digits, rising cricketers like Iyer stand to gain substantially.