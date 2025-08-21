Apple brings third India store to Bengaluru, Apple Hebbal, on September 2

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple announced that it will open its newest retail store, Apple Hebbal, on September 2, 2025. This will mark the company's third official Apple Store in India, following the launch of Apple in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and Delhi's Select City Walk in 2021.
The barricade of the Bengaluru store was unveiled this morning, featuring a striking design of vibrant peacock feathers - a tribute to India's national bird and a symbol of pride.
Once open, Apple Hebbal will offer the entire Apple product lineup, alongside support from Specialists, Geniuses, Creatives, and Business Teams.
The store will also host Today at Apple sessions - free workshops designed to help customers explore digital art, storytelling, productivity tools, and coding.
Ahead of the opening, Apple has rolled out exclusive Hebbal-themed wallpapers and a Bengaluru-inspired Apple Music playlist, available for download on its official website: apple.com/in/retail//hebbal.