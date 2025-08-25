Registered MSOs drop to 821 as Ministry of I&B tightens crackdown on non-compliant operators

ADVERTISEMENT
As of July 31, 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) reported that the number of active, registered multi-system operators (MSOs) has fallen to 821. This includes operators such as Blue Chip Systems, G.K.S.S. Communications, Shri Sai Cable Network, Nova Digital & Broadband, and Skynet Digital Services.
At the same time, the Ministry revealed that 1,060 MSOs have had their registrations cancelled, surrendered, or expired over the years. Operators like Star Vision Network, Andaman Cable Network, Tejas Doordarshan Cable Network, Hornbill Cable Network, and North India Digital & Broadband Network are among those no longer authorized to operate.
Additionally, 114 MSO applications have been cancelled, rejected, or closed by the Ministry, including Arshad Cable Network, N Star Media Network, Atria Convergence Technologies, Chitradurga Entertainment, and Dehradun Digital Signal Services.
A steady decline
The latest figures continue a downward trend in registered MSOs. In March 2025, 845 operators were registered. That number remained stable at 842 between April and May, before dipping again in July.
A year ago, in August 2024, India had over 850 registered MSOs, and in 2023 the number was close to 1,000.
Meanwhile, cancellations have steadily risen. Between April and May, the number of cancelled/surrendered/expired registrations ticked up from 1,049 to 1,051, and now stands at 1,060.
The decline reflects the Ministry’s tightening enforcement of regulations under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and its associated rules. MSOs are required to:
- Comply with all provisions of the Act and conditions of their registration.
- Regularly update and share subscriber data with the Ministry.
- Conduct an annual audit of their distribution system under Regulation 15(1) of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017.
Failure to meet these obligations leads to operators being classified as ‘non-compliant’. If they fail to rectify their status or provide requisite data, the Ministry, under powers granted by Section 4(7) of the Act, cancels registrations with immediate effect.
In March 2025, the MIB flagged 1,045 MSOs as non-compliant, citing lapses such as non-submission of subscriber details and failure to conduct audits.