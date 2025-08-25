            
CXO Moves: Exec movements HUL, Yes Bank, Arvind Fashions, The Walt Disney Company, Info Edge and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Aug 25, 2025 8:16 AM
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Niranjan Gupta

Previous: Chief executive officer, Hero MotoCorp

Present: Chief financial officer, Hindustan Unilever

HUL has appointed Niranjan Gupta as the chief financial officer. He has worked at Vedanta Resources.

Prashant Kumar

Previous: Deputy MD & CFO, State Bank of India

Present: MD & CEO, Yes Bank

Yes Bank has re-appointed Prashant Kumar as managing director and chief executive officer.

Neha Markanda

Previous: Head of industry and e-commerce, Google

Present: Chief business officer, ShareChat

ShareChat has named Neha Markanda as chief business officer. She has worked across ITC Limited, PepsiCo, HCL Technologies, GSK Consumer Healthcare India and Facebook.

Adamya Dua

Previous: Head of marketing, Sukoon Health

Present: Head of marketing, Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks has named Adamya Dua as head of marketing. He has worked across Godrej, Times Television Network, byo, Kati Patang and Heads Up For Tails.

Jean-Laurent Poitou

Previous: Managing Director and Head of Digital, EMEA at A&M, Alvarez & Marsal

Present: CEO, Ipsos

Ipsos has appointed Jean-Laurent Poitou as chief executive officer. He has worked across Accenture, EQT Group and Dovalix.

Sunish Jose

Previous: CEO, Publicis Global Delivery

Sunish Jose has stepped down from his position at Publicis Global Delivery. He has worked across Greenfield Online, Bank of America, and Accenture.

Tony Zameczkowski

Previous: Vice president, Netflix

Present: SVP & General Manager, Direct-to-consumer (Disney+), APAC, The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company has named Tony Zameczkowski in a new role. He has worked across Warner Bros International Television, YouTube, and Victorious.

Natalie Rothman

Present: Chief Human Resources Officer, The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company announced the appointment of Natalie Rothman as chief human resources officer. Rothman will lead Hershey's global human resources function and report to president and chief executive officer Kirk Tanner.

Rothman brings leadership credentials as a two-time CHRO and public/private company board member with over 25 years of human resources experience.

Aditi Chakravarty

Previous: Category marketing manager - single malts, Moët Hennessy

Present: Head of marketing, Apparel Group

Apparel Group has appointed Aditi Chakravarty as head of marketing. She has worked across DCM Shriram, PepsiCo, Brandtone, Unilever and OmniActive Health Technologies.

Chintan Thakkar

Previous: CFO and Executive Director, Info Edge

Chintan Thakkar has stepped down from his position. He has worked across V H Patil, Rege & Thakkar, Computer Associates, CA, and New Enterprise Associates.

Saikot Das

Previous: Senior Director, Marketing & Brand Experience - South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Levi Strauss & Co

Present: Chief brand and strategy officer, Arvind Fashions

Arvind Fashions has named Saikot Das in a new role. He has worked across Pernod Ricard, Marico, Colgate-Palmolive, Olam and Star TV Network.

Julia Villagra

Previous: Chief people officer, OpenAI

Julia Villagra has stepped down from her position. She has worked across The Donna Karan Company, Wilkmark Group, Andiamo, Hudson River Trading.

Sidharth Kedia

Previous: Senior vice president and head, Jio Games

Present: Chief operating officer, Mythik

Mythik has appointed Sidharth Kedia in a new role. He has worked across E&Y India, GE India, GE Money, Ambit Pragma Ventures, Reliance Industries, Viacom18 Media, and NODWIN Gaming.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


First Published on Aug 25, 2025 8:16 AM

