CXO Moves: Exec movements HUL, Yes Bank, Arvind Fashions, The Walt Disney Company, Info Edge and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Niranjan Gupta
Previous: Chief executive officer, Hero MotoCorp
Present: Chief financial officer, Hindustan Unilever
HUL has appointed Niranjan Gupta as the chief financial officer. He has worked at Vedanta Resources.
Prashant Kumar
Previous: Deputy MD & CFO, State Bank of India
Present: MD & CEO, Yes Bank
Yes Bank has re-appointed Prashant Kumar as managing director and chief executive officer.
Neha Markanda
Previous: Head of industry and e-commerce, Google
Present: Chief business officer, ShareChat
ShareChat has named Neha Markanda as chief business officer. She has worked across ITC Limited, PepsiCo, HCL Technologies, GSK Consumer Healthcare India and Facebook.
Adamya Dua
Previous: Head of marketing, Sukoon Health
Present: Head of marketing, Jubilant FoodWorks
Jubilant FoodWorks has named Adamya Dua as head of marketing. He has worked across Godrej, Times Television Network, byo, Kati Patang and Heads Up For Tails.
Jean-Laurent Poitou
Previous: Managing Director and Head of Digital, EMEA at A&M, Alvarez & Marsal
Present: CEO, Ipsos
Ipsos has appointed Jean-Laurent Poitou as chief executive officer. He has worked across Accenture, EQT Group and Dovalix.
Sunish Jose
Previous: CEO, Publicis Global Delivery
Sunish Jose has stepped down from his position at Publicis Global Delivery. He has worked across Greenfield Online, Bank of America, and Accenture.
Tony Zameczkowski
Previous: Vice president, Netflix
Present: SVP & General Manager, Direct-to-consumer (Disney+), APAC, The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company has named Tony Zameczkowski in a new role. He has worked across Warner Bros International Television, YouTube, and Victorious.
Natalie Rothman
Present: Chief Human Resources Officer, The Hershey Company
The Hershey Company announced the appointment of Natalie Rothman as chief human resources officer. Rothman will lead Hershey's global human resources function and report to president and chief executive officer Kirk Tanner.
Rothman brings leadership credentials as a two-time CHRO and public/private company board member with over 25 years of human resources experience.
Aditi Chakravarty
Previous: Category marketing manager - single malts, Moët Hennessy
Present: Head of marketing, Apparel Group
Apparel Group has appointed Aditi Chakravarty as head of marketing. She has worked across DCM Shriram, PepsiCo, Brandtone, Unilever and OmniActive Health Technologies.
Chintan Thakkar
Previous: CFO and Executive Director, Info Edge
Chintan Thakkar has stepped down from his position. He has worked across V H Patil, Rege & Thakkar, Computer Associates, CA, and New Enterprise Associates.
Saikot Das
Previous: Senior Director, Marketing & Brand Experience - South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Levi Strauss & Co
Present: Chief brand and strategy officer, Arvind Fashions
Arvind Fashions has named Saikot Das in a new role. He has worked across Pernod Ricard, Marico, Colgate-Palmolive, Olam and Star TV Network.
Julia Villagra
Previous: Chief people officer, OpenAI
Julia Villagra has stepped down from her position. She has worked across The Donna Karan Company, Wilkmark Group, Andiamo, Hudson River Trading.
Sidharth Kedia
Previous: Senior vice president and head, Jio Games
Present: Chief operating officer, Mythik
Mythik has appointed Sidharth Kedia in a new role. He has worked across E&Y India, GE India, GE Money, Ambit Pragma Ventures, Reliance Industries, Viacom18 Media, and NODWIN Gaming.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy
