Prasar Bharati opens doors for Hindi feature films under revenue-share model on DD National

Prasar Bharati has invited applications from rights owners of Hindi feature films for telecast on DD National under its Revenue Share Model (RSM), strengthening its afternoon programming and widening its film library across Doordarshan’s national and regional network.

According to the notice issued on August 21, films will be aired on DD National between 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm, with rights valid for a two-year period from the date of first telecast.

Selected titles may also be shown on 10–11 Hindi-belt regional channels, including DD UP, DD MP, DD Bihar, DD Rajasthan, DD Haryana, DD Himachal, DD Uttarakhand, DD Jharkhand, DD Chhattisgarh, DD Kashir, and DD Girnar.

Simulcast streaming will be available on Doordarshan’s OTT platform, WAVES.

"DD National is primarily a satellite channel with associated terrestrial network. Rights Owners should have satellite and terrestrial rights for the films offered to Doordarshan for telecast on DD Channels along with simulcast digital streaming rights for Doordarshan's OTT platform 'WAVES'," the pubcaster said.

To be eligible, rights owners must offer at least 100 films, with confirmed satellite and terrestrial rights for 75 of them at the time of submission.

Films with “U,” “V/U,” or “UA” certification from the CBFC will be considered, while “A” certified films are excluded. The rights owner must also not have any pending dues with Prasar Bharati or be under any debarment.

The broadcaster has offered a revenue-sharing structure:

If rights owners handle ad sales, revenue will be split 70:30 in their favor.

If Prasar Bharati takes sales responsibility, the split will be 65:35.

In addition, rights owners will receive a Minimum Guarantee (MG) per film, ranging from ₹1.25 lakh (Bucket A), ₹ 1 lakh (Bucket B), ₹75,000 (Bucket C) and ₹50,000 (Bucket D), based on evaluation scores. No MG will be offered for repeat telecasts.

Films will be assessed on parameters such as storyline, music, cast, subtitling, and commercial potential. Only those securing at least 75 marks will be shortlisted. Top-rated films (Bucket A and B) may also find place in prime-time weekend slots.

Rights owners are also required to provide 120-second promotional clips, trailers, posters, and songs for marketing purposes, along with child assets for social media. They must submit prints in prescribed broadcast-ready formats and maintain performance bank guarantees.

" To strengthen the film slot for specific categories, rights owners are requested to offer the films based on decade-wise, Actor-wise, Director-wise as well as specific needs of DD Channels," it suggested.

Applications, along with notarized documents and undertakings, must be submitted by September 12, 2025, via email at ddnationalfilms@gmail.com and in hard copy to Doordarshan Bhawan, New Delhi.