Uber, Ola, and Rapido restart bike taxi services in Bengaluru

After weeks of uncertainty and commuter frustration, bike taxis are back on the roads of Bengaluru.
On August 21, Uber, Ola, and Rapido quietly reinstated their services, ending a two-month suspension that had left office-goers and daily travellers scrambling for affordable mobility, as per media reports.
While there has been no official order permitting resumption, all three platforms are now showing bike taxis available for booking. The move comes a day after the Karnataka High Court pulled up the state government for enforcing a blanket ban, stressing that bike taxis should be regulated rather than prohibited.
On August 20, a division bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi, hearing appeals from the three ride-hailing companies, reportedly observed: "Give it a serious thought, there are lives at stake here. Every trade is permissible unless regulated. This (bike taxi) is not res extra commercium."
The court highlighted that bike taxis are already legally recognised in 13 states and fall under the constitutional right to practice any trade or business under Article 19(1)(g). The bench has asked Karnataka to frame rules by September 22 and orally directed that no coercive action be taken against operators in the meantime, reports suggest.
The state government, however, through the Advocate General, assured the court it would take a "conscious decision" on the matter but signalled that drafting fresh guidelines is not currently under consideration.
Bike taxis have been a low-cost and popular transport mode in Bengaluru, with industry estimates placing nearly six lakh two-wheelers in circulation.
But their legality has been contested for two years. In April this year, a single-judge bench ordered services to stop until rules were framed under the Motor Vehicles Act, with a mid-June deadline.
The Karnataka High Court refused to stay the order on June 13, forcing a state-wide suspension of bike taxi services on June 16.
The Centre’s Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, issued on July 1, paved the way for states to allow private motorcycles for passenger rides. Yet Karnataka has resisted so far, citing concerns from unions, safety issues, and legal complications, reports added.