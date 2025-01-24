            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • from-jaipur-to-jackpot-how-two-brothers-turned-skincare-into-a-rs-2955-crore-prize-54388

From Jaipur to Jackpot: How two brothers turned skincare into a Rs 2,955 crore prize

FMCG behemoth Hindustan Unilever's purchase of a 90.5% stake in homegrown skincare brand Minimalist is one for startup history books. Find out why.

By  Storyboard18Jan 24, 2025 10:07 AM
From Jaipur to Jackpot: How two brothers turned skincare into a Rs 2,955 crore prize
Minimalist founders Rahul Yadav (Left) and Mohit Yadav (Right) (Photo source: Chirag Taneja on LinkedIn)

In a striking testament to India's digital entrepreneurship, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has acquired a 90.5% stake in Minimalist, a skincare brand founded by brothers Mohit and Rahul Yadav in 2020.

The Jaipur-born entrepreneurs' journey is marked by unexpected turns. Mohit Yadav, a chartered accountant who never initially aspired to entrepreneurship, was once set for a global career with Credit Suisse in Hong Kong in 2006. His desire to stay close to his brother Rahul, an IIT-Roorkee graduate, guided his professional decisions.

Their entrepreneurial path included early ventures like Scopial.com, an innovative t-shirt platform that evolved into Mango Street, which was later acquired by Hushbabies. Between 2013 and 2017, both brothers worked at CarDekho, with Mohit serving as vice-president and Rahul as Director of Products.

Their previous startup, Freewill, struggled with scalability but provided crucial learning experiences. In 2020, they launched Minimalist, leveraging Rahul's chemistry background to create scientifically formulated skincare products.

The startup's meteoric rise is evident in its financials: Minimalist doubled its profit to Rs 10.83 crore in fiscal year 2024 and expanded revenue to Rs 347 crore. It became the only skincare startup to register a profit that year.

HUL's Rs 2,955 crore acquisition represents more than a transaction—it's a strategic entry into the digital-first beauty market. The deal will net the Yadav brothers approximately Rs 1,600 crore, with investors like PeakXV Partners also realizing significant returns.

As entrepreneur Chirag Taneja noted, HUL isn't just purchasing a product line, but acquiring a brand with a sharp understanding of modern consumer dynamics and a proven growth strategy. According to the GoKwik co-founder, "With this Rs 2,955 crore all-cash deal, HUL has made a smart move. They’re not just buying a product line; they’re buying into Minimalist’s sharp understanding of today’s customer, its loyal community, and its proven playbook for growth".


Tags
First Published on Jan 24, 2025 8:36 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Diageo's Hina Nagarajan to spotlight transformative leadership at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Diageo's Hina Nagarajan to spotlight transformative leadership at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Brand Makers

Great brands are built on timeless insights: HUL's Rohit Jawa

Great brands are built on timeless insights: HUL's Rohit Jawa

Brand Makers

Car price hike: Maruti Suzuki raises rates of 18 models, including Celerio, Jimny, Brezza

Car price hike: Maruti Suzuki raises rates of 18 models, including Celerio, Jimny, Brezza

Brand Makers

ZEE Entertainment appoints Divya Karani as Independent Director

ZEE Entertainment appoints Divya Karani as Independent Director

Brand Makers

Jewellery ad spend 2024: Print at 73%, Kalyan Jewellers takes 23%

Jewellery ad spend 2024: Print at 73%, Kalyan Jewellers takes 23%

Brand Makers

NCLAT gives relief to Meta, stays CCI order of five-year ban on WhatsApp data sharing

NCLAT gives relief to Meta, stays CCI order of five-year ban on WhatsApp data sharing

Brand Makers

Google’s Vidhya Srinivasan expands role, now overseeing ads and commerce

Google’s Vidhya Srinivasan expands role, now overseeing ads and commerce