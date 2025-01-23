            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • huls-minimalist-90-acquisition-a-big-big-win-for-entire-indian-d2c-ecosystem-aman-gupta-54351

HUL's Minimalist 90% acquisition a big big win for entire Indian D2C ecosystem: Aman Gupta

BoAt Lifestyle co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta praises the deal as a game-changer for Direct-to-Consumer brands, highlighting the immense potential of India’s emerging D2C sector.

By  Storyboard18Jan 23, 2025 9:54 AM
HUL's Minimalist 90% acquisition a big big win for entire Indian D2C ecosystem: Aman Gupta
In a recent LinkedIn post, Aman Gupta celebrated the acquisition, "HUL's acquisition of a 90% stake in Minimalist for ₹2,955 crore is a BIG BIG WIN for the entire Indian D2C ecosystem!"

Hindustan Unilever Limited's (HUL) acquisition of a 90% stake in the premium actives-led beauty brand Minimalist for ₹2,955 crore has sent ripples through India’s Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) landscape.

The deal, hailed as the largest all-cash acquisition of a D2C brand in India, marks a momentous step forward for the sector, and has been praised by industry experts, including BoAt Lifestyle Co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta.

Gupta took to LinkedIn to celebrate the acquisition, "HUL's acquisition of a 90% stake in Minimalist for ₹2,955 crore is a BIG BIG WIN for the entire Indian D2C ecosystem!"

He noted that the acquisition delivers a 10x return on investment for Minimalist's backers in just five years. For Minimalist’s founders, the milestone also holds personal significance, as their 60% stake in the company is expected to generate over ₹1,000 crore

Gupta also pointed out the success of this homegrown beauty brand, which has defied geographical expectations by building its base not in the country's major metro cities, but in Jaipur—a testament to the evolving potential of tier-two cities in India's D2C ecosystem.


Tags
First Published on Jan 23, 2025 9:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Fevicol Industries maker Pidilite reports marginal rise in Q3 profit, revenue increases 9%

Fevicol Industries maker Pidilite reports marginal rise in Q3 profit, revenue increases 9%

Brand Makers

Zomato founder addresses 10-minute delivery concerns, denies launching 'private label'

Zomato founder addresses 10-minute delivery concerns, denies launching 'private label'

Brand Makers

Portea and Sarvam AI founders, Meena Ganesh and Vivek Raghavan, join Pidilite's board of directors

Portea and Sarvam AI founders, Meena Ganesh and Vivek Raghavan, join Pidilite's board of directors

Brand Makers

Visionary leader and Nestle India CMD, Suresh Narayanan, joins Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Visionary leader and Nestle India CMD, Suresh Narayanan, joins Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Brand Makers

Coca‑Cola India Southwest Asia appoints Desmond Nikhil D’Souza as Vice-President of Customer & Commercial Leadership

Coca‑Cola India Southwest Asia appoints Desmond Nikhil D’Souza as Vice-President of Customer & Commercial Leadership

Brand Makers

HUL acquires 90.5% stake in premium beauty brand Minimalist

HUL acquires 90.5% stake in premium beauty brand Minimalist

Brand Makers

Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries' Sudhanshu Vats on marketers underutilizing first-party data

Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries' Sudhanshu Vats on marketers underutilizing first-party data