HUL's Minimalist 90% acquisition a big big win for entire Indian D2C ecosystem: Aman Gupta

ADVERTISEMENT
Hindustan Unilever Limited's (HUL) acquisition of a 90% stake in the premium actives-led beauty brand Minimalist for ₹2,955 crore has sent ripples through India’s Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) landscape.
The deal, hailed as the largest all-cash acquisition of a D2C brand in India, marks a momentous step forward for the sector, and has been praised by industry experts, including BoAt Lifestyle Co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta.
Gupta took to LinkedIn to celebrate the acquisition, "HUL's acquisition of a 90% stake in Minimalist for ₹2,955 crore is a BIG BIG WIN for the entire Indian D2C ecosystem!"
He noted that the acquisition delivers a 10x return on investment for Minimalist's backers in just five years. For Minimalist’s founders, the milestone also holds personal significance, as their 60% stake in the company is expected to generate over ₹1,000 crore
Gupta also pointed out the success of this homegrown beauty brand, which has defied geographical expectations by building its base not in the country's major metro cities, but in Jaipur—a testament to the evolving potential of tier-two cities in India's D2C ecosystem.