From Ratings to Politics: The battle over Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s future

Walt Disney Co. executives are set to meet suspended talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday to explore whether his late-night program, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, can return to air, Bloomberg reported. The discussions come amid a growing national debate over free speech, corporate responsibility and political pressure in broadcast media.
Disney abruptly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week following the host’s remarks on conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed in a Utah shooting. Kimmel called the incident a “senseless murder” but criticized former President Donald Trump and right-wing groups for politicizing the tragedy. His comments, which also described Trump’s grieving style as akin to a “4-year-old mourning a goldfish,” triggered outrage among Kirk’s supporters and drew scrutiny from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and local station affiliates.
The suspension has put Disney at the center of a storm that reaches beyond entertainment, touching on partisan divides and the limits of commentary on prime-time television. Trump applauded ABC’s move, claiming Kimmel had been “fired for bad ratings” and lacked talent. He went further, threatening to revoke Disney’s broadcast license while his FCC chairman, Brendan Carr, echoed the criticism.
Meanwhile, free speech advocates argue Disney’s action sets a troubling precedent. Kimmel, who has hosted the late-night show since 2003, maintains that his remarks were aimed at exposing hypocrisy in how political leaders have responded to the killing.
Thursday’s meeting between Kimmel and Disney executives is expected to weigh whether the show can resume in some form without further inflaming the controversy.
