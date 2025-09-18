Today in AI | Zoom doubles down on AI | Pichai praises 'Nano Banana' | Galaxy AI to reach millions

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Zoom doubles down on AI, unveils cross-platform AI companion and photorealistic avatars

Zoom has unveiled a suite of new AI-powered products at its Zoomtopia conference. The company's updated offerings, which include an enhanced AI companion, personalized note-taking, and lifelike AI avatars, signal a direct challenge to a growing field of verticalized meeting startups and established productivity suites.

The centerpiece of the announcement is an upgraded AI companion, designed to transcend the confines of Zoom and function across competing platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. This cross-platform functionality, which also extends to in-person meeting notes, directly addresses the rise of popular meeting notetakers like Otter and Fireflies.

Sundar Pichai joins Jensen Huang in praise for Google’s 'Nano Banana' AI tool

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has publicly acknowledged Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang’s enthusiastic praise of “Nano Banana,” Google Gemini’s image-generation feature that has unexpectedly become a viral talking point in the tech community.

Speaking at an event in London, Huang lauded the tool’s capabilities with trademark excitement, “How could anyone not love Nano Banana? … It’s so good. Tell me it’s not true!” His remarks quickly gained traction online, amplified after Google DeepMind’s Nicole Brichtova shared them on X.

Samsung to roll out Galaxy AI to 400 million devices by year-end

Samsung has announced plans to expand its Galaxy AI ecosystem to 400 million devices worldwide by December 2025. The mobile AI platform, which debuted with the Galaxy S24 series, has since extended to wearables, tablets and PCs, marking one of the company’s most ambitious rollouts to date.

According to the company, adoption of Galaxy AI saw over 70% of Galaxy S25 users actively engaging with its features. The launch of the latest Galaxy Z series, alongside the One UI 8 update, has further widened the reach of its AI tools.

AI avatars of Donald Trump, Musk and other personalities dominate DUSU 2025 campaign

Polling for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections began on Thursday, 18 September, against the backdrop of a campaign season transformed by artificial intelligence.

Unlike earlier years, the walls of North Campus remain largely free of posters and graffiti. Instead, students have been met with a flood of AI-generated celebrity endorsements on their social media feeds — a digital shift prompted by a Delhi High Court order last year. The court had cracked down on the defacement of public property, even staying the vote count until campaign graffiti was cleaned, delaying the results by more than a month.

Leading this year’s technological push is the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Its social media channels are brimming with deepfake videos featuring avatars of international figures lending their voices to candidates.