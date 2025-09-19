T.T. Venkatesh of TTK Prestige passes away

ADVERTISEMENT
T.T. Venkatesh, a key member of the promoter and promoter group of TTK Prestige, passed away on September 17, 2025.
Venkatesh was also a partner in M/s T.T. Krishnamachari & Co., holding a 14% stake in the firm. The company, a promoter of TTK Prestige, owns 8,27,67,238 equity shares, representing 60.44% of the total shareholding.
In an official statement, the company expressed its condolences, "His sudden and unexpected passing is an irreparable loss to the Company. All the Directors and employees convey their deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to his family."
Last year, TTK Prestige had announced the appointment of Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as Managing Director. Vijayaraghavan, who previously served as CEO, succeeded Chandru Kalro, the outgoing MD.
Prior to joining TTK Prestige, Vijayaraghavan held senior leadership roles at Cavinkare and Airtel. Under his leadership, TTK Prestige is focused on driving innovation, enhancing operational efficiency, and sustaining long-term growth.