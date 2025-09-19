Google unveils major Chrome upgrade powered by Gemini AI

Google is rolling out what it calls the biggest update in Chrome's history, integrating its latest Gemini AI directly into the browser to make it smarter, safer, and more productive. The new features are designed to enhance the browsing experience by anticipating user needs and streamlining complex tasks.

Key AI Features and Capabilities

Gemini in Chrome: Available now for Mac and Windows desktop users in the U.S. (English), Gemini in Chrome can clarify complex information on webpages. It's also rolling out to Google Workspace users with enterprise-grade protections and is coming soon to mobile on Android and iOS.

Agentic Browsing Assistant: In the coming months, Gemini will gain "agentic capabilities" to handle repetitive tasks like booking appointments or ordering groceries. Users can delegate tasks and allow Gemini to act on webpages on their behalf, with the ability to stop the process at any time.

Multi-Tab Summaries: Gemini in Chrome can now work across multiple tabs, enabling it to compare and summarize information from several websites at once. This is particularly useful for tasks like consolidating travel plans or research into a single itinerary.

AI-Powered Search & History: Soon, users will be able to find previously visited webpages by using natural language prompts, such as "what was the website that I saw the walnut desk on last week?"

Deeper Google App Integration: Gemini in Chrome now integrates with apps like Calendar, YouTube, and Maps, allowing users to perform actions—like scheduling meetings or jumping to a specific part of a video—without leaving their current page.

AI Mode in the Omnibox: Users will have quick access to Google Search's AI Mode directly from the Chrome address bar. This feature is designed to handle longer, more complex questions and provide AI-generated responses with follow-up capabilities.

Advanced Scam Protection: The Gemini Nano model is expanding its capabilities within Safe Browsing’s Enhanced Protection mode. It will now identify and block sites that use fake viruses or fake giveaway scams to trick users.

Smarter Notifications and Permissions: Chrome will now use AI to detect and give users the option to unsubscribe from spammy notifications, and it will present permissions requests in a less intrusive way based on user preferences and site quality.