Self-regulator ASCI to roll out Advertising codes and laws repository, will study Gen Alpha habits

Marking its 40th year, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has announced a slate of new initiatives aimed at strengthening responsible advertising in the country.

Among the key measures is the launch of a comprehensive repository of advertising codes and laws in India, developed in partnership with leading law firm Khaitan & Co. The resource is designed to serve as a one-stop reference for advertisers, agencies, and other stakeholders navigating the regulatory landscape.

ASCI will also roll out the AdWise program, a children’s advertising and media literacy initiative that aims to train over a million school students. The program is intended to help young audiences identify, question, and evaluate advertising messages, reducing their vulnerability to misleading and harmful ads.

In addition, the council will undertake ethnographic research on Gen Alpha, the first generation growing up fully immersed in digital technology and screens. The study is expected to help build a framework for responsible advertising tailored to the habits and expectations of this demographic.

ASCI further announced its plans to expand its presence in Bengaluru and Delhi, strengthening its regional footprint. It will also launch a visual asset that members can use in their communication and websites to signal their commitment to responsible advertising in India.

Alongside these initiatives, the council also formalised changes in its leadership at the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director of Pidilite Industries, was appointed chairman of ASCI. S Subramanyeswar of MullenLowe Global was named vice-chairman, while Paritosh Joshi, Principal at Provocateur Advisory, was appointed honorary treasurer.

Vats said, “ASCI’s role has never been more important. As advertising evolves with new technologies and formats, our responsibility is to ensure it is executed with integrity – centered around the product promise, respectful of the community and mindful of consumers. In an environment where trust is easily shaken, self-regulation provides both guidance to the industry and assurance to the public. I look forward to working closely with advertisers, agencies, platforms and consumers to uphold high standards, encourage responsible creativity, and strengthen confidence in advertising. At the heart of this effort is a simple principle — always keep the consumer’s interest front and centre.”