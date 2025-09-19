Perplexity integrates Gemini ‘Nano Banana’ upgrade for AI image editing on WhatsApp

ADVERTISEMENT
AI-powered photo editing is about to get simpler for WhatsApp users. Perplexity has announced that Google’s much-hyped Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model—popularly nicknamed Nano Banana—is now accessible via its WhatsApp bot.
Confirming the rollout, Perplexity co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas posted: “Nano Banana is available on Perplexity WhatsApp bot.”
The update means users can start a WhatsApp chat with Perplexity’s AI and request it to edit or generate images using text prompts. The quality of the output will depend on the level of detail in the prompts, much like when using Google’s Gemini AI directly.
Access via Pro subscription
The integration leverages the Nano Banana upgrade built into Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, available through Perplexity Pro. While basic edits and adjustments can be achieved with standard prompts, users will need a Pro subscription to unlock the model’s full capabilities.
Perplexity already offers WhatsApp integration, allowing users to interact with advanced AI systems in a simple, conversational format. Beyond image editing, the bot can handle complex queries, streamline tasks and provide information on demand.
With Gemini 2.5 now embedded, Perplexity says editing photos through WhatsApp is set to become even more seamless, combining the familiarity of chat-based prompts with cutting-edge generative AI.