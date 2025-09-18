Govt to release national AI Framework within 10 days, expands sovereign AI Mission

ADVERTISEMENT
India will release a national artificial intelligence framework within the next 10 days, the government said on Wednesday, as it pushes to build sovereign AI capacity and reduce dependence on global models. The framework, to be issued jointly by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, will outline priorities for deploying AI in agriculture, weather forecasting, manufacturing, logistics and transportation.
The announcement came at a pre-event for the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, where Ashwini Vaishnaw, the information technology minister, also laid out new infrastructure commitments under the IndiaAI Mission. “We will be developing more than 500 data labs across the country under the IndiaAI mission,” Vaishnaw said.
The IndiaAI Mission, approved earlier this year with a budget of about $1.2 billion), is the government’s most ambitious attempt yet to position India as a global player in artificial intelligence. The program includes funding for sovereign large language models, or LLMs, graphics processing units (GPUs), startup accelerators and skill development.
As part of the effort, the government has tapped eight organizations to build large language models, including Tech Mahindra, Fractal Analytics and BharatGen, a consortium led by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The institute’s proposed model, expected to reach one trillion parameters, has been allocated Rs 988.6 crore.
India currently counts 34,000 GPUs under the mission, and Vaishnaw said he had directed Abhishek Singh, the mission’s chief executive, to procure 10,000 more.
“The world has to come together for a common governance framework for AI. Will it result in a framework in a year? I don’t know,” Vaishnaw said.
Officials have described the sovereign LLM project as a cornerstone of the mission, training models on Indian datasets and languages rather than relying solely on systems developed abroad. The government has said the initiative will onboard contributors in phases to combine computing power with domain expertise, while also earmarking funds for AI startups.
