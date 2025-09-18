Delhi HC set to grant Karan Johar interim protection over Personality Rights

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday signaled that it will grant filmmaker Karan Johar interim protection over his personality and publicity rights, in a significant case spotlighting the growing misuse of celebrity identity for commercial gain, PTI reported.
Justice Manmeet PS Arora indicated that an injunction order would be passed in Johar’s favour after hearing his plea against unauthorized use of his name, image and persona on merchandise like mugs and T-shirts. The court also issued summons to several online platforms and directed intermediaries, including Meta, to provide Basic Subscriber Information (BSI) and IT logs of suspected infringers.
Johar’s counsel, senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, argued that “no one can unauthorisedly use his persona, face or voice for monetary benefit.” The case, he said, underscores the importance of personality rights, allowing individuals to control and profit from their identity.
Platforms named in the suit, such as Redbubble, assured the court that they would begin taking down infringing listings. Meta, however, cautioned against blanket injunctions, arguing that many flagged posts were satirical or non-defamatory and that overreach could stifle online expression.
The matter gains significance as the High Court has recently entertained similar pleas by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, indicating that personality rights disputes are becoming a recurring theme in India’s digital economy.
The detailed interim order is expected shortly.