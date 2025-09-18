Govt waives newspaper ad rule for price revisions on packaged goods

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has moved to ease compliance requirements for packaged goods companies in the wake of the government’s latest revision of goods and services tax rates.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the ministry said manufacturers, packers and importers will no longer be required to publish price changes in newspapers — a mandate that had been in place under Rule 18(3) of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. Instead, companies must now circulate the revised prices to wholesalers and retailers, and send copies to both central and state legal metrology authorities.

The change follows the ministry’s use of powers under Rule 33 of the same framework.

The notification also clarified that businesses are not required to place revised price stickers on packages manufactured before Sept. 22, 2025, though they may choose to do so voluntarily. The original maximum retail price must remain visible.

To reduce waste, companies will be allowed to use existing packaging material through March 31, 2026, or until supplies are exhausted. Price corrections on such packages may be made by stamping, affixing stickers, or through online printing.