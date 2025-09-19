Neuroscientist debunks 10,000-step rule, reveals it began as an 'ad campaign'

ADVERTISEMENT
The long-standing target of walking 10,000 steps a day has come under scrutiny, with neuroscientist Dr Wendy Suzuki of New York University describing it as a marketing creation rather than a scientific benchmark.
In a widely shared Instagram video, Dr Suzuki, a professor at NYU’s Centre for Neural Science, told viewers: “Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt guilty about not hitting your 10,000 steps.” She explained that the figure had no medical basis, saying: “That number started as an ad campaign, not as a scientific finding.”
While emphasising that walking carries undeniable health benefits, Dr Suzuki stressed that the 10,000-step expectation was unnecessary. Research, she said, shows that major improvements can begin at around 7,000 steps per day, with even shorter bouts of activity contributing to physical and cognitive wellbeing. “Get moving in ways that you really enjoy to get your steps in every day,” she advised, noting that every additional 1,000 steps can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. She also pointed out that 2,500 to 4,000 steps daily could significantly reduce the risk of premature death and cardiovascular illness when compared with a sedentary lifestyle.
Many in the comments observed that the fixation on hitting an arbitrary number often leaves people feeling guilty or demotivated when they fall short. Instead, the consensus is shifting towards consistency, intensity and enjoyment as the more reliable pillars of long-term health.