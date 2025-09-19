NCLAT to hear Maruti Suzuki’s plea against Rs 200-crore CCI penalty on 19 Nov

Automaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday said that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear its appeal against a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order on November 19, 2025.

The case dates back to August 2021, when the CCI imposed a Rs 200-crore penalty on the carmaker for allegedly engaging in anti-competitive resale price maintenance (RPM). According to the regulator, Maruti enforced a “Discount Control Policy” that restricted dealers from offering discounts beyond the company’s prescribed limits.

The CCI alleged that any dealer offering additional discounts without prior approval from Maruti risked penalties not just on the dealership but also on individuals such as sales executives, regional managers, and showroom managers. Along with the fine, the commission had issued a cease-and-desist order.

Maruti challenged the ruling before the NCLAT and secured a stay on the penalty. The tribunal will now take up the matter for final hearing in November.

Separately, Maruti Suzuki has announced a price reduction across 18 models following the recent overhaul in Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs. Price cuts range from Rs 46,000 to over Rs 1.29 lakh, with models such as the S-Presso, Alto K10, Swift, Baleno, Brezza, and Grand Vitara among those seeing significant reductions.

Notably, S-Presso has seen the steepest cut of up to Rs 1,29,600, with a new starting price of Rs 3,49,900. The Celerio is now priced from Rs 4,69,900, a reduction of up to Rs 94,100, while the Wagon-R starts at Rs 4,98,900, down by as much as Rs 79,600. The Ignis begins at Rs 5,35,100, after a cut of up to Rs 71,300.

The popular Swift and Baleno now start at Rs 5,78,900 and Rs 5,98,900, respectively, with price reductions of up to Rs 84,600 and Rs 86,100. The Dzire has been lowered by as much as Rs 87,700, with new prices beginning at Rs 6,25,600. The Fronx and Brezza have seen cuts of over Rs 1.12 lakh each, starting at Rs 6,84,900 and Rs 8,25,900, respectively.

In the larger segment, the Grand Vitara now starts at Rs 10,76,500, down by up to Rs 1,07,000. The Jimny has been reduced by as much as Rs 51,900, with a starting price of Rs 12,31,500. The Ertiga begins at Rs 8,80,000 (down by Rs 46,400), while the XL6 is priced from Rs 11,52,300 (down by Rs 52,000).