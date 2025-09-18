Trust is easily shaken—self-regulation restores it: Newly elected ASCI Chairman Sudhanshu Vats

Sudhanshu Vats, managing director of Pidilite Industries has been named the new chairman of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) at its 39th annual general meeting (AGM).

S Subramanyeswar, of MullenLowe Global, was named vice-chairman. Paritosh Joshi, Principal at Provocateur Advisory and industry veteran, was named honorary treasurer.

Vats said, “ASCI’s role has never been more important. As advertising evolves with new technologies and formats, our responsibility is to ensure it is executed with integrity – centered around the product promise, respectful of the community and mindful of consumers. In an environment where trust is easily shaken, self-regulation provides both guidance to the industry and assurance to the public. I look forward to working closely with advertisers, agencies, platforms and consumers to uphold high standards, encourage responsible creativity, and strengthen confidence in advertising. At the heart of this effort is a simple principle — always keep the consumer’s interest front and centre.”

Partha Sinha, the outgoing chairman, added: “My term as chairman may be ending, but ASCI’s journey is continuing with vigour. It is a comma in a sentence that keeps unfolding. Over the past years, we have moved from being a watchdog to becoming an enabler of responsible communication — not just policing, but partnering. We have stepped firmly into the digital arena, because responsibility cannot lag behind technology. And we have begun to expand ASCI’s footprint, reminding ourselves that consumer trust is not an ambition that works in pockets but is a pan-India language. I leave the chair with the comfort that the story continues — and with deep gratitude to my colleagues on the Board and the Secretariat, who ensured that this journey was one of shared purpose and collective strength.”

Founded in 1985, ASCI began as a voluntary initiative by the advertising industry to build a culture of responsibility and consumer protection. What started as a code of conduct soon gained the recognition of policymakers and regulators. Its framework was adopted by the Cable TV Act, Doordarshan, All India Radio and some key regulators. Over the years, ASCI has partnered with the Ministries of Health, Consumer Affairs, Education, AYUSH and others in its initiatives.

The recommendations of ASCI’s Consumer Complaints Committee have a compliance rate. In FY 2024-25, the compliance rate for print and TV was 98% and 97% respectively, while it was 81% for digital.

Read More: Sudhanshu Vats to be elected as next ASCI Chairman