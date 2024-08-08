            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • genpact-appoints-sanjeev-vohra-as-chief-technology-and-innovation-officer-39158

      Genpact appoints Sanjeev Vohra as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

      As the first CTO at Genpact, Vohra aims to accelerate AI and advanced technology roadmaps. He will report to President and CEO, Balkrishan Kalra.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 8, 2024 4:48 PM
      Genpact appoints Sanjeev Vohra as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
      Sanjeev Vohra, as Genpact's first Chief Technology and Innovation Officer brings more than 30 years of technology, consulting and industry expertise. Most recently, he served as the global lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence where he spearheaded the aggressive growth of Accenture’s Data and AI business.

      The global professional services and solutions firm, Genpact has appointed Sanjeev Vohra as the company’s first Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, effective immediately.

      Vohra will report to President and CEO, Balkrishan “BK” Kalra.

      A seasoned leader and respected innovator, Vohra brings more than 30 years of technology, consulting and industry expertise to Genpact. His appointment will help accelerate delivery of AI and advanced technologies solutions, enabling higher client value and opportunities for business growth.

      He will also drive Genpact’s technology strategy, innovation framework, strategic partnerships and future-proof talent roadmap and skill rotation, enhancing the overall technology expertise within Genpact.

      “Vohra brings tremendous AI and advanced technologies expertise to Genpact and an inclusive, people-first leadership style to our team,” said Kalra.

      “Our teams are critical to our success, and we’ve made significant progress in scaling our broader technology skills as part of our overall investment in data, tech and AI. His visionary thinking will be invaluable as we embed AI and advanced technologies in every client conversation and deepen our internal technology expertise throughout Genpact,” he added.

      Prior to his new role at Genpact, Vohra served as the global lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence where he spearheaded the aggressive growth of Accenture’s Data and AI business and advised C-suite executives across industries to unlock value through the strategic application of data, advanced analytics and AI.

      During his tenure at Accenture, he held a variety of leadership roles focused on large-scale digital transformation to create new growth opportunities and served as member of Accenture’s Global Management Committee.

      “I am excited to lead Genpact’s AI and advanced technology initiatives at such a pivotal moment,” said Vohra.

      “There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage the capabilities of advanced technologies for positive change and unlock value for clients and shareholders. Genpact’s deep domain expertise, intense focus on process and commitment to scale broader technology will allow us to accelerate the pace at which we deliver digital transformation for our clients,” he added.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 8, 2024 4:48 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Sonal Kabi returns to Amazon Prime Video as director and head of marketing

      Sonal Kabi returns to Amazon Prime Video as director and head of marketing

      Brand Makers

      Ozonetel appoints Shalil Gupta as Managing Director

      Ozonetel appoints Shalil Gupta as Managing Director

      Brand Makers

      Reddit plans to introduce paywalled content and AI search summaries

      Reddit plans to introduce paywalled content and AI search summaries

      Brand Makers

      YouTube keeps a close watch on Broadcasting Bill, ‘analysing it’, says Neal Mohan, CEO

      YouTube keeps a close watch on Broadcasting Bill, ‘analysing it’, says Neal Mohan, CEO

      Brand Makers

      DBS CEO Piyush Gupta to step down in March 2025

      DBS CEO Piyush Gupta to step down in March 2025

      Brand Makers

      EXCLUSIVE: ‘We are now competing in beverages as a category’, says Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health

      EXCLUSIVE: ‘We are now competing in beverages as a category’, says Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health

      Brand Makers

      Pamela Forbus joins Mondelēz International as SVP, Global Chief of Insights and Analytics

      Pamela Forbus joins Mondelēz International as SVP, Global Chief of Insights and Analytics