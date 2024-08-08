Genpact appoints Sanjeev Vohra as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

The global professional services and solutions firm, Genpact has appointed Sanjeev Vohra as the company’s first Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, effective immediately.

Vohra will report to President and CEO, Balkrishan “BK” Kalra.

A seasoned leader and respected innovator, Vohra brings more than 30 years of technology, consulting and industry expertise to Genpact. His appointment will help accelerate delivery of AI and advanced technologies solutions, enabling higher client value and opportunities for business growth.

He will also drive Genpact’s technology strategy, innovation framework, strategic partnerships and future-proof talent roadmap and skill rotation, enhancing the overall technology expertise within Genpact.

“Vohra brings tremendous AI and advanced technologies expertise to Genpact and an inclusive, people-first leadership style to our team,” said Kalra.

“Our teams are critical to our success, and we’ve made significant progress in scaling our broader technology skills as part of our overall investment in data, tech and AI. His visionary thinking will be invaluable as we embed AI and advanced technologies in every client conversation and deepen our internal technology expertise throughout Genpact,” he added.

Prior to his new role at Genpact, Vohra served as the global lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence where he spearheaded the aggressive growth of Accenture’s Data and AI business and advised C-suite executives across industries to unlock value through the strategic application of data, advanced analytics and AI.

During his tenure at Accenture, he held a variety of leadership roles focused on large-scale digital transformation to create new growth opportunities and served as member of Accenture’s Global Management Committee.

“I am excited to lead Genpact’s AI and advanced technology initiatives at such a pivotal moment,” said Vohra.