Gig economy booms: 1.2 million roles posted in festive season 2024

The demand for gig workers witnessed an astronomical rise during the festive season 2024 according to a report. Avsar, a recruitment consulting and outsourcing firm, in its latest report revealed that more than 1.2 million gig roles were posted during the festive season of current calendar year.

The gig hiring has increased in the recent years driven by the rise in e-commerce, the growing trend of ‘just-in-time’ hiring and consumer spending.

According to the staffing firm's data, in 2024, gig worker demand surged by 10 percent, pushing the total demand to 22 percent compared to 2023, which stands at 12 percent, followed by 18 percent in 2022, 15 percent in 2021, 10 percent in 2020, and 8 percent in 2019, respectively.

Logistics, retail, and customer support roles dominated the demand during the festive season. Logistics roles accounted for 35 percent of all gig jobs, followed by retail and e-commerce at 28 percent, and customer support at 15 percent.

The report also revealed a notable increase in sustainability-focused roles, with green gig jobs now making up 5 percent of total postings. Part-time roles in technology and other specialized, project-based roles were also on the rise, showing that gig work is diversifying beyond traditional roles, Avsar mentioned.

Notably, the recruitment for gig roles are dominant in metro cities such as Mumbai (20%), Delhi NCR (18%), and Bengaluru (15%), accounting for 53% of demand.

Additionally, gig jobs are also booming in tier-2 cities like Surat, Jaipur, and Lucknow, showing a strong demand increase of 12 percent to 15 percent.

'Higher pay'

During the festive season, several businesses are turning to gig workers as a flexible staffing solution and offering attractive pay packages to secure their services.

According to the report, a field technicians is likely earn Rs 35,000 per month, while customer support executives and delivery personnel are likely to earn between Rs 18,000 and Rs 28,000 monthly.

This rise in pay reflects a combination of factors, including a shortage of skilled workers in high-demand roles and the need for businesses to meet rising service expectations during the festive season.