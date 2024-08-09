GMR Sports appoints Satyam Trivedi as chief executive officer

Satyam Trivedi has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of GMR Sports. The seasoned sports industry veteran brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as Deputy CEO & Executive Director at RSPG Sports.

In a LinkedIn post expressing his excitement about the new position, Trivedi described joining GMR Sports as "stepping onto the pitch as the new skipper". He highlighted the familiarity with many team members and the warm welcome he has received from the promoter family.

Prior to his stint at RSPG Sports, Trivedi held a leadership position at Adani Sportsline for over a decade. His career also includes a role as a Partner at CANARY. With over 20 years of experience, Trivedi has a proven track record in sports operations, business strategy, financial management, branding, communication, and human resources.