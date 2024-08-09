            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • gmr-sports-appoints-satyam-trivedi-as-chief-executive-officer-39215

      GMR Sports appoints Satyam Trivedi as chief executive officer

      In a LinkedIn post expressing his excitement about the new position, Trivedi described joining GMR Sports as "stepping onto the pitch as the new skipper". He highlighted the familiarity with many team members and the warm welcome he has received from the promoter family.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 9, 2024 12:41 PM
      GMR Sports appoints Satyam Trivedi as chief executive officer
      Prior to his stint at RSPG Sports, Trivedi held a leadership position at Adani Sportsline for over a decade.

      Satyam Trivedi has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of GMR Sports. The seasoned sports industry veteran brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as Deputy CEO & Executive Director at RSPG Sports.

      In a LinkedIn post expressing his excitement about the new position, Trivedi described joining GMR Sports as "stepping onto the pitch as the new skipper". He highlighted the familiarity with many team members and the warm welcome he has received from the promoter family.

      Prior to his stint at RSPG Sports, Trivedi held a leadership position at Adani Sportsline for over a decade. His career also includes a role as a Partner at CANARY. With over 20 years of experience, Trivedi has a proven track record in sports operations, business strategy, financial management, branding, communication, and human resources.

      GMR Sports, a division of the GMR Group, is known for its involvement in various sports leagues and initiatives. Trivedi's appointment is expected to bolster the company's position in the competitive sports industry.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 9, 2024 12:41 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      BCCI invites applications for marketing leadership role

      BCCI invites applications for marketing leadership role

      Brand Makers

      Genpact appoints Sanjeev Vohra as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

      Genpact appoints Sanjeev Vohra as Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

      Brand Makers

      Sonal Kabi returns to Amazon Prime Video as director and head of marketing

      Sonal Kabi returns to Amazon Prime Video as director and head of marketing

      Brand Makers

      Ozonetel appoints Shalil Gupta as Managing Director

      Ozonetel appoints Shalil Gupta as Managing Director

      Brand Makers

      YouTube keeps a close watch on Broadcasting Bill, ‘analysing it’, says Neal Mohan, CEO

      YouTube keeps a close watch on Broadcasting Bill, ‘analysing it’, says Neal Mohan, CEO

      Brand Makers

      Enormous Brands onboards Sindhu Sharma as NCD (North)

      Enormous Brands onboards Sindhu Sharma as NCD (North)

      Brand Makers

      DBS CEO Piyush Gupta to step down in March 2025

      DBS CEO Piyush Gupta to step down in March 2025