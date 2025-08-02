Godrej Properties reappoints Gaurav Pandey as MD & CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
At the 40th Annual General Meeting, shareholders of Godrej Properties approved the re-appointment of Gaurav Pandey as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company. His new term will be for a further period of three years, starting from January 1, 2026, as per a regulatory filing.
Pandey has over two decades of experience in the real estate sector. He began his career by investing in his family business, and then joined Sahara Infrastructure and Housing as deputy manager. Then, he joined Ascendas as senior manager - corporate planning and business development, and then was appointed by Sheth Creators as vice president.
Then, he was the senior vice president and head - research and consulting at PropEquity, and then joined Burman Estate as CEO.
Pandey began his career at Godrej Properties as business head for North Zone. Pandey, an Economics Honours graduate from the University of Delhi and a post graduate from IIM-Kozhikode's, expertise is spread across governance, finance and risk, strategy and business, industry expertise and market expertise.
