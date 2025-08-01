Godrej Properties reports Rs 600 crore profit in Q1 FY26; Booking value drops to Rs 7,082 cr

Godrej Properties Limited on Friday announced first first-quarter result for the fiscal year 2026. The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew by 15% in Q1 FY26 year-on-year. The real estate giant posted a profit of Rs 600 crore between April and June quarter in 2025 compared to Rs 520 crore in the same duration last year. However, the revenue from operations plunged sharply by 41.4% to Rs 434.56 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 739 crore in Q1 FY25.

Godrej Properties, or GPL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 18% to Rs 915 crore as compared to Rs 774 crore.

Further, the real estate company reported an 18% decline in booking value during the quarter to Rs 7,082 crore from the sale of 4,321 homes. According to the company, the booking value has crossed Rs 5,000 crore for eight consecutive quarters.

The real estate major witnessed demand for several new projects during the quarter, such as Godrej Properties MSR City in Bengaluru, achieving a booking value of Rs 2,426 crore, followed by Godrej Majesty in Greater Noida (Rs 925 crore booking value ), Godrej Tiara in Bengaluru (Rs 470 crore of booking value), respectively.

"Bengaluru contributed more than Rs 3,000 crore, followed by MMR & NCR, both of which contributed more than Rs 1,600 crore," GPL mentioned in a stock exchnage filing.

GPL launched six new projects during Q2 across four cities with a total sales potential of Rs 8,500 crore. However, the operating cash flow declined by 4% to Rs 947 crore during the quarter. The quarterly sales value dropped by 18% YoY to Rs 7,082 crore in Q1FY26 compared to Rs 8,637 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The sales volume also plunged from 8.99 million square ft in Q1 FY25 to 6.17 million sq ft in Q1 FY26.