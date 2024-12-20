            

Google CEO announces 10% job cuts in managerial roles

In September 2022, Pichai outlined a target for Google to improve efficiency by 20 percent. As part of this broader strategy, the company cut 12,000 jobs the following year to further streamline operations.

By  Storyboard18Dec 20, 2024 5:09 PM
Google CEO announces 10% job cuts in managerial roles
To stay competitive, Google has aggressively integrated generative AI technologies into its offerings. Notably, the company has launched new AI features, such as a video generator, and unveiled the Gemini model, which includes a "reasoning" feature that showcases the AI’s decision-making process.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the company will cut 10 percent of jobs in managerial roles, including directors and Vice Presidents, as per reports.

This move comes as Google faces growing competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, particularly from competitors like OpenAI.

Pichai, in a statement with Business Insider, explained that Google has been focusing on simplifying its structure and improving efficiency over the past couple of years.

The positions being eliminated include managerial roles, and some of the impacted jobs will be transitioned to individual contributor roles. In some cases, jobs will be completely eliminated, the report added.

This workforce reduction is not the first move of its kind at Google. In September 2022, Pichai set an ambitious goal for the company to become 20 percent more efficient. The following year, Google laid off 12,000 employees as part of a larger effort to streamline operations.

The decision to reduce managerial roles is also seen as a response to the increasing pressure from AI companies like OpenAI, which has introduced products that could potentially disrupt Google's core search business.

To stay competitive, Google has aggressively integrated generative AI technologies into its offerings. Notably, the company has launched new AI features, such as a video generator, and unveiled the Gemini model, which includes a "reasoning" feature that showcases the AI’s decision-making process.

In addition to the managerial cuts, Pichai also addressed the concept of “Googleyness” in a meeting on Wednesday.

He emphasized that employees are expected to adapt and contribute to the modernization of Google’s culture to remain relevant in the fast-changing tech landscape.

In May 2024, Google had already made cost-cutting adjustments by eliminating 200 jobs within its core team and relocating some positions overseas.

Among the impacted roles were 50 positions from the engineering team in California, underscoring the company's ongoing restructuring efforts.


Tags
First Published on Dec 20, 2024 5:09 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Publicis Groupe appoints Amazon's Amy Armstrong as chief creative officer

Publicis Groupe appoints Amazon's Amy Armstrong as chief creative officer

Brand Makers

Tata Power's AI Christmas film: Sandeep Goyal says AI will take on far more film production than we believe

Tata Power's AI Christmas film: Sandeep Goyal says AI will take on far more film production than we believe

Brand Makers

Cheil Worldwide's Global CCO Malcolm Poynton steps down

Cheil Worldwide's Global CCO Malcolm Poynton steps down

Brand Makers

Hyundai Motor India reappoints Unsoo Kim as MD for three years

Hyundai Motor India reappoints Unsoo Kim as MD for three years

Brand Makers

Omnicom-IPG deal: Congress probes ad giants over links to GARM

Omnicom-IPG deal: Congress probes ad giants over links to GARM

Brand Makers

Bombay HC issues notice to political parties over hoardings; Court terms illegal ad hoardings 'horrendous'

Bombay HC issues notice to political parties over hoardings; Court terms illegal ad hoardings 'horrendous'

Brand Makers

Zepto elevates Shashank Shekhar Sharma to CXO - Zepto Cafe

Zepto elevates Shashank Shekhar Sharma to CXO - Zepto Cafe